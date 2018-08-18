Jeremy Vuolo’s Photo Of Jinger Duggar’s Post-Baby Body Wows Fans

Jinger Duggar recently became a first-time mom, but some Duggar fans are having a hard time believing that she gave birth just weeks ago. The Counting On star didn’t shy away from showing off her baby bump on social media throughout her pregnancy, but it was her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, who gave fans their first good look at Jinger’s post-pregnancy body.

Many of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s recent social media posts have been adorable snapshots of their newborn daughter Felicity, but it looks like the proud parents recently took a break from changing diapers and cleaning up spit-up to take part in a baby-free photo shoot.

On Saturday, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a solo snapshot of his wife rocking a black and white striped skirt and a blush, long-sleeved button-down shirt with the cuffs turned up. The collared blouse has a fitted silhouette that shows off the Duggar daughter’s slender frame.

“Summer Saturdays,” Jeremy captioned the photo, which was taken outdoors in front of a lush green backdrop.

Jinger Duggar has a huge grin on her face in the snapshot, and she certainly has a good reason for being extra smiley lately. However, Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram followers suggested that his wife’s baby bliss isn’t all that she has to be happy about right now. Many of them couldn’t stop gushing about how great Jinger looks after giving birth just one month ago.

“Mind blown!!! Wow!!! She looks fabulous!! So gorgeous!” wrote one fan. “Jeremy, just fyi…a lot of women don’t bounce back like that!! She’s stunning!!!”

“Wow, what baby?!?! Are you sure she had a baby? She looks amazing!” another remarked.

So far, Jinger Duggar hasn’t spilled any secrets about how she lost her baby weight so quickly. However, as reported by People, she was very active during her pregnancy. To prepare her body for giving birth, she walked three miles and did 100 squats every day. The Counting On star’s midwife, Alisa, explained that Jinger was doing whatever she could to induce labor close to her due date because she did not want to follow in her sisters’ footsteps by having a huge baby. According to The Duggar Family Blog, a majority of the babies born to Duggar daughters have weighed over 9 pounds, with three weighing over 10 pounds. Felicity weighed in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. when she was born on July 17.

While many fans can’t stop talking about Jinger Duggar’s impressive post-baby weight loss, the new mom’s focus is on the tiny being who forced her to eat for two for a few months. On Saturday, the proud mama took to Instagram to share a solo snapshot of Felicity looking stylish in a floral print onesie and matching cap. Jinger captioned the photo with just one word that encapsulated her feelings about motherhood: “Bliss.”