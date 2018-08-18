‘Child’s Play’ Actor Christine Elise Unapologetically Slams The Remake: ‘It’s An Unbelievably Huge D*ck Move’

The Child’s Play franchise has produced some of the most popular horror movies of the last three decades. Chucky has become entrenched in our pop culture, joining the ranks of other famed villains, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger. Each Child’s Play film seemingly gets better, and the last two horror movies (Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky) are the only ones to be rated as “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. So, with a horror franchise that gets more popular with each addition, it is puzzling to many fans that Child’s Play is getting a makeover.

As ScreenRant reported, the Child’s Play remake is being directed by Lars Klevberg, and it will feature a fresh cast, possibly including Liv Tyler. Recently, Horror Geek Life spoke with Christine Elise, who portrayed Kyle, the character who seemingly killed Chucky in Child’s Play 2. Fans aren’t the only ones who are outraged that the popular horror movie is being remade, and Christine Elise expressed her frustration to Horror Geek Life.

“I think it’s an unbelievably huge d*ck move. I think it’s a douche move absolutely. I don’t know why they would f*ck with a healthy franchise. To make a competing franchise with an existing, and like you said healthy, robust franchise is super douchey. And nobody from the original franchise is involved, they’re not gonna have Brad Dourif, they’re not gonna have Don, and they’re not gonna have any of us.

“I think the doll is going to be an artificial intelligence doll that goes haywire, so it’s not going to have the whole element of the serial killer possessing it, et cetera, so it’s not going to be, really, a Chucky film.”

The talented actor added that she doesn’t know why they are stealing the famed title and mucking up the waters. She added that it’s an especially “douchey” move since they know that the franchise’s creator, Don Mancini, is developing a Child’s Play television series, as The Inquisitr reported. She said that the MGM project could have derailed the TV show project, but that thankfully, it hasn’t.

Christine Elise is crossing her fingers, hoping that she’s involved in the TV horror series. She said that Don can further a story that he’s been telling for 30 years through his franchise, and rather than continuing that story with more 90-minute movies, he can do so with 10 hours over the course of 10 episodes. Elise added that the ending of Cult shows how rich the story is and there’s many doors open to where the story can go. She reiterated that it was “f*cked up” that MGM insensitively threatened the Don Mancini empire.

Fans & Friends, thank you for your support: PLEASE READ THIS! https://t.co/cMnF3hLh1L — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) July 6, 2018

Thankfully, it looks like the horror series is still marching forward, regardless of the unpopular remake in development. The horror series will feature Brad Dourif reprising his role as the voice of Chucky, and fans are hoping that Elise, Fiona Dourif, and Jennifer Tilly will also reprise their roles. Elise’s character had a cameo during the post-credits scene of Cult, and fans are anxious to see what comes of that, and it is rumored that the Child’s Play TV series would likely take off where Cult ended.