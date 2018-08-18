NFL Trade Rumors: Green Bay Packers Are Now Considered Most Likely Destination For Khalil Mack

The star defensive player is stuck in a stalemate with the Oakland Raiders.

As the trade rumors surrounding Khalil Mack continue to grow, one betting outfit is now predicting that the Green Bay Packers are the most likely destination for the NFL All-Pro.

Mack has been a holdout from the Oakland Raiders for several weeks as the two sides have failed to find common ground in contract extension talks, leading to rumors that the team is looking to trade Mack and the one year remaining on his contract. Though many believed that the two sides would eventually come to some kind of agreement, the site OddsShark has a new team in the lead for Mack’s services.

According to the betting outfit, the Green Bay Packers have emerged as the team most likely to snag the All-Pro linebacker/defensive end. The site released updated odds for where Mack would end up, showing the Packers at +200 and the Bears the next most-likely destination at +300. The Raiders were now seen as the third most-likely team for Mack this season, with +350. Also on the board were the Jets at +350, the Bills at +1000 and the Redskins at +1500.

That doesn’t necessarily mean anything for the future of Khalil Mack — as some believed that OddsShark is just trying to make some money off fans hoping he will leave the Raiders — but it contributes to the already growing rumors of his departure.

UPDATE: Odds for which team Khalil Mack will be on after the trade deadline (@betmybookie): Packers +200

Bears +300

Raiders +350

Jets +350

Bills +1000

Redskins +1500

Giants +2000

Field +600 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) August 18, 2018

As Sports Illustrated noted before the team’s first preseason game, a trade is looking to be an increasingly likely outcome, with Mack likely finding a new team before the season begins. The holdout has already been very costly for Mack, with ESPN noting that he was slapped with a $814,000 fine for not reporting to the team’s training camp and missing the first preseason game.

It’s likely that the Oakland Raiders would have a very high asking price for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as they don’t have to give him up for anything if they choose to force his hand. That could make a difficult proposition for teams not willing to part with a high draft pick for a player who will be a free agent at the end of the season anyway. Regardless, there have been a number of teams connected to Mack, with ESPN beat reporter Rich Cimini noting that the Jets could be very interested.

Despite the rumors, neither Khalil Mack nor the Oakland Raiders have said anything publicly about a trade for the star defensive player.