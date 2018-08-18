‘Thin-Skinned’ Ivanka Trump Hated That Scarlett Johansson SNL Sketch About Her

More details about the Trump family have been released, and the latest includes a claim that Ivanka Trump took exception to last year’s Saturday Night Live sketch, according to Vulture. The sketch featured Scarlett Johansson as Trump in a fake ad for a perfume called Complicit. In the ad, Johansson walks through an elegant party scene in a gold gown while a voiceover describes who she is, saying things like “she’s a woman who knows what she wants,” and “she’s a feminist, but, like, huh?”

Towards the end, the voiceover says “Complicit, the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won’t,” referring to the fact that while Trump has a close relationship with her father, she has done little to stop his policies that seemingly go against her creed as a feminist. At the end, the voiceover states that Complicit is “also available in a cologne for Jared.”

Omarosa wrote about Trump’s reaction in her book, Unhinged. She says that Trump could not get over the sketch, and at each meeting talking about how offensive she found it to be.

“We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke,” Omarosa wrote.

In a later interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Trump addressed the sketch, saying that “if being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

Trump has received her fair share of criticism since her father took office. After her father put a halt to the family separations occurring at the Southern U.S. border, Trump tweeted a thank you to him. Many criticized her for the tweet, including Morning Joe co-host Mika Brezenski. According to Newsweek, Brezenski said her tweet was “not honest, and shameful.” Full Frontal host Samantha Bee called Trump a “feckless c***” that same month.

In May, she posted a photo with her son on Instagram. Many called the photo op “tone deaf,” since she posted it while her father remained inactive about the family separations at the border.

She received a ton of blowback in February after she told a reporter who asked if she believed the sexual assault claims against her father that his question was “inappropriate.” Many took issue with her reaction since she holds a Senior Advisor position in the White House and tweeted just weeks before using the hashtag #Timesup. The View co-host Meghan McCain, who is the daughter of Senator John McCain (R-AZ), slammed Trump, saying “that’s not how this works.”

“When you’re in, you’re in, and nothing is off limits, that’s how it works.”