Janet Jackson Defies Age At 52 Following 70-Pound Weight Loss

"Every body type is different - that's what makes you unique."

Superstar Janet Jackson showed off her age-defying physique in an all-black outfit while attending a release party for her new single Made For Now, a collaboration with singer/songwriter Daddy Yankee.

Jackson, 52, sizzled in an edgy black leather corset that spotlighted her 70-pound post-baby weight loss. Janet accentuated her look with baggy black pants and an asymmetrical black jacket.

The Grammy winner posted an Instagram video of the event, which was held August 17 on the rooftop of the Standard Hotel in New York City.

On Saturday afternoon (August 18), Jackson posted a photo of herself filming a music video on a Manhattan rooftop. “Are u ready for our Harlem Week block party?” Janet wrote in the caption.

Lost 70 Pounds After Giving Birth In 2017

In the Instagram photo, Jackson looks gorgeous in a colorful outfit with a cinched waist that spotlighted her recent weight loss and slimline physique.

Judging by her wrinkle-free face and superfit figure, it’s hard to believe that Janet has been in show business for more than 40 years, having launched her entertainment career at age seven.

While good genes undoubtedly play a role in her youthful appearance, Jackson also follows a healthy diet and works out regularly to stay in shape.

Jackson’s fitness trainer Paulette Sybliss said the pop star lost 70 pounds after giving birth to son Eissa Al Mana in January 2017.

Janet’s weight loss secrets were weightlifting workouts and a healthy, portion-controlled diet, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Interestingly, Jackson did no cardio exercise, focus instead on weightlifting. Janet’s trainer said lifting weights elevates the heart rate and accelerates fat-burning, especially if you don’t take long breaks in between sets.

“You would look at her and think she’d done like an hour of cardio with me,” Janet’s weight-loss coach Paulette Sybliss told E! News. “But when you’re working with weights and you’re working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate. It’s creating that fat-burning affect both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key.”

Paulette said the results speak for themselves. Not only did Janet lose 70 pounds in just a few months, but she’s toned and strong.

“Her waist is tiny!” Sybliss gushed. “She looks incredible and she’s so fit, but she’s also healthy. She actually looks smaller in person than in pictures.”

Janet previously admitted that she has struggled with weight issues all her life, and has tried every trendy diet. As a result, her weight has fluctuated dramatically over the years.

Oh my Janet ???? that baby fat caught up to you quick!!!! How many months are you again? @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/yQZczfJaUP — Come See About Me (@InGARYWeTrust_) September 29, 2016

Janet Jackson now maintains her weight loss with a healthy, portion-controlled eating plan that allows a little bit of everything, including chocolate cake and other desserts in small portions.