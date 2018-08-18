Watch Brighton Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Manchester United hopes to follow up on last week's English Premier League season kick off victory against Leicester City.

Manchester United is off to a good start in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season. Last week, the team beat Leicester City 2-1, as Paul Pogba was named captain of Manchester United for that match by manager José Mourinho. Manchester’s captain Antonio Valencia is out due to injury, and Pogba will once again captain the team in Sunday’s match against Brighton at Amex Stadium.

According to The Guardian, Brighton has historically had the upper hand in this pairing, winning their past two home games against Manchester United. However, Manchester United is still favored to win Sunday’s match, thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard on their lineup. Brighton is also dealing with the injury of their captain, Bruno, during their 2-0 loss to Watford last weekend.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Brighton v. Manchester United match, see the streaming information at the end of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm British Summer Time at the 30,750-seat Falmer (Amex) Stadium in Brighton on Sunday, August 19. In the United States and Canada, start time will be 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

The Independent reports that despite Manchester United being the favored winner of the upcoming match, Brighton has some noteworthy statistics as well, which should make Sunday’s game an interesting one for fans on both sides. Last season, Brighton was undefeated in all of their four Sunday Premier League matches at home, while Manchester United lost four of their five Sunday away matches. Paul Pogba is reportedly being considered as permanent team captain.

Watch a preview of the Brighton vs. Manchester United English Premier League match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United’s coach Mourinho is happy with Pogba’s performance and confident in his abilities, despite rumors in the media that the two have recently clashed.

“I want him to play well, I want him to play for the team, the fans, and that is what it is. He’s working extremely well here, but I have to say in his defense that write what you want about him, write what you want about me, please don’t say lies. Please don’t put him in a situation where people can think he’s not a polite, educated guy, which he is… The truth is we are together for two years and I’ve never been so happy with him as I am now.”

To watch a live stream of Sunday’s Brighton vs. Manchester United English Premier League match, go to NBC Sports Live, or download the NBC Sports Live app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

Viewers in the US can also watch Brighton vs. Manchester United via the live stream provided by fuboTV. Viewers are required to sign up with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial period.

In the UK, Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the SkyGo app for desktop, mobile, or tablet.