VMA Security Beefed Up Amid Drama Between Nicki Minaj And Safaree Samuels

After a hardcore Twitter battle between exes Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels resulted in allegations of a stabbing, MTV is ramping up their security detail at their annual Video Music Awards. According to OK, the network is preparing for a possible run-in between the two at Monday night’s award show. This decision comes after the exes traded barbs on Twitter.

The drama started after Minaj addressed claims that Samuels wrote her raps for her on a recent interview with Hot 97, as the Inquisitr previously reported. After the interview was released, Samuels tweeted that Minaj holds a grudge and asked “how many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore.”

Minaj then brought up the fact that she let Samuels use her credit cards while they were dating, and he used them to pay for sex. She then brought up the procedure Samuels had to fix his early male pattern baldness and inadvertently drew rapper Tyga (who also had a procedure to fix baldness) into the mix.

The argument escalated, with each digging in, and Samuels telling Minaj that no one else on her level acts the way she does. Though allegations of assault between the two had been public knowledge since 2011, Safaree’s claim that Minaj stabbed him during their relationship was a bombshell.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died. The police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it’s time to dip,” Samuels tweeted.

The two will attend the VMA’s separately, and for different reasons. Minaj, whose album Queen dropped earlier this month, will be performing. Samuels will be representing VH1, where he is a co-star on the hit reality show Love and Hip Hop. OK reports that “insiders have claimed that the people in charge of security are well aware of their bad blood and they are taking extra measures (more guards) to ensure there isn’t a nasty run-in between the two.”

Minaj and Samuels, who had dated for over a decade, ended their relationship nearly four years ago. Despite the number of accusations leveled at Samuels, Minaj promised to spill more tea about her and Samuels’ relationship on the Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio.