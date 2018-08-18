Archaeological Excavations in Greece Reveal More Details About The Ancient Sanctuary Of Greek Goddess Artemis

Archaeologists have discovered many new artifacts at the site of the ancient Artemis sanctuary in Evia, Greece.

Archaeologists have gleaned yet more information about the ancient sanctuary of the Greek goddess Artemis, after further excavation work was conducted in Evia, Greece.

According to the Greek Reporter, the sanctuary of Artemis first came to light back in 2017, after 10 years of an an extensive archaeological project which was conducted by the Swiss Archaeological School in Greece, which worked in conjunction with the Evia Ephorate of Antiquities.

Recent discoveries at this site include tiles that were delicately embossed, with Artemis engraved upon them. Archaeologists have also recovered the bases of multiple Hellenistic statues which have been inscribed with dedications to Artemis, her dear mother Leto, and her brother Apollo.

These artifacts helped archaeologists to more accurately identify the ruins of the different buildings that were found at this sanctuary of Artemis, and after analyzing ancient texts, researchers have determined that this location would have once been one of the most significant sanctuaries in all of Evia.

The buildings that archaeologists discovered at this site consisted of two galleries, and the remains of an extravagant fountain have also been found nearby.

The most recent excavations in Greece were conducted by both Professor Karl Reber of the University of Lausanne, and Amalia Karappaschalidou who is Honorary Ephor of Antiquities of Evia. These began in June and only recently concluded at the beginning of August.

Greek and Swiss archaeologists have also been busy investigating other buildings that would have once been situated on this site, which date all the way back to the 10th century BC, with one of these a building that would have run at around 65 feet which was constructed in the Early Archaic era. Archaeologists believe that the sanctuary of Artemis may also have been linked with helping to secure the border of Eretria.

The Ministry of Culture recently released a statement in which they state that the religious nature of this site, after a brief period of decline, began again in the 2nd century AD and would have carried on well into the 3rd century AD.

According to Balkan EU, Karapaschalidou explained that within the confines of the sanctuary there would have also been a sacred spring.

“According to ancient sources, this area comprised one of the most important sanctuaries of Evia. To the present, we have excavated two stoas which delineate the sanctuary’s eastern and northern boundaries, and a sacred spring. What is evident is that the sanctuary was very important, extended over a great area, and consisted of many buildings.”

Unfortunately, Karapaschalidou also added that quite a large amount of damage occurred to the sanctuary during the early 20th century when building materials from the site were used.

“Neighbors told us that in the beginning of the last century, people from Oropos came to pick up building materials. That is, they broke them down and transported parts of buildings to use them in modern structures or to turn them into lime. We have found a large contemporary lime kiln in the sanctuary, where they have destroyed a lot of remains.”

There is currently no word on when further archaeological excavations will continue at the sanctuary of Artemis in Greece.