Reese Witherspoon Shares Behind The Scenes Photos Of ‘Big Little Lies’ Family On Last Day Of Filming

As fans eagerly await the upcoming season of Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon is giving them a little sneak peek of what went down on Season 2.

Since the first season of HBO’s hit show ended, Reese Witherspoon has been teasing fans with some behind the scenes photos with other big names in her cast like Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. But just yesterday, the actress told fans that the cast had wrapped up the second season of filming and there were so many emotions that were running through her mind.

And along with the sweet caption came a series of photos from throughout the second season. One of the snapshots shows Woodley, Streep, Kidman, and Witherspoon all smiles as they hold up bowling balls at a staff outing. Another photo shows Reese and co-star Laura Dern happily sitting at a coffee shop.

Thus far, Reese’s fans have given the photos a ton of attention with over 286,000 likes in addition to 3,000 plus comments. Many fans commented on the photos to let Reese know that they are super excited for the upcoming season while countless others chimed in over how much fun that the cast appears to have together.

“Ahhh. Cannot freaking wait!”

“I CANT WAIT!! Loving all the bangs! My 15 yr old daughter just got bangs,” one more commented.

“Can we please get the release date for season 2,” another fan asked.

As fans of the show know, the TV show is inspired by Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book. Originally, just one season of the show was ordered but due to the overwhelming response, Reese Witherspoon and company came back for yet another season. In a statement, E! Online shares that Nicole Kidman excitedly shared news of a second season.

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Kidman said. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

The release date of Season 2 has yet to be announced.