NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have No Interest In Trading For Ryan Anderson, Per ‘Miami Herald’

The Houston Rockets are reportedly still trying to trade Anderson, who averaged just 9.3 points and five rebounds in the 2017-18 season.

It would seem that the Miami Heat are not interested in acquiring Ryan Anderson from the Houston Rockets, according to a new report from Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson.

While there have been a number of trade rumors claiming that the Rockets might trade Anderson and a future draft pick to the Heat in a deal that would have Miami giving up James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, or even Hassan Whiteside, Jackson’s latest column cited an unnamed league source in saying that none of the rumored arrangements “interest Miami at this time.” He suggested that the Rockets are indeed interested in shipping Anderson off to another team, but added that the financial repercussions of acquiring the 30-year-old power forward are one reason why the Heat might not find the potential deal “appealing.”

As noted by Jackson, trading Ryan Anderson to the Miami Heat would take a toll on the team’s luxury tax bill, as he will be earning $20.4 million and $21.3 million in the next two seasons. Combo guard Tyler Johnson, on the other hand, has a contract that will pay him slightly less — $19.2 million per year — over the same period of time. Jackson stressed that James Johnson probably won’t be going anywhere in the offseason, given how he will be making only about $15 million each over the next three years and how the Heat “value his skill set” as a versatile, defensive-oriented combo forward.

Report: Heat not interested in Ryan Anderson https://t.co/gmVYewS5dn — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) August 18, 2018

The Miami Herald’s Jackson did not mention Hassan Whiteside in his report, but the Sporting News wrote that the Heat have also been trying to move the big man during the offseason, but haven’t found a suitable trade partner. According to Spotrac, Whiteside’s current contract will have him earning $25.4 million in the 2018-19 season and $27.1 million in 2019-20.

A former first-round draft pick out of the University of California, Anderson will be entering his 11th NBA season in 2018-19. He is, however, coming off a season where he averaged just 9.3 points and five rebounds per game, lost minutes to the smaller, yet more defensive-minded P.J. Tucker at the power forward position, and played very little during the Rockets’ playoff run. Over 10 seasons, Anderson has career averages of 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 three-point field goals made per game, according to his Basketball-Reference player page.

With the Miami Heat reportedly out of the running for Ryan Anderson, the Houston Rockets might have at least one more option as they continue to shop him around. The Sporting News added that there have also been rumors of the Rockets trading Anderson to the Atlanta Hawks for guard/forward Kent Bazemore.