Prince William’s Story Of Kate Middleton Meeting The Queen Leaves Fans ‘Confused’

William's suggestion that he was present at an event confounds royal watchers.

The royal family is capable of a lot. They have access to funds, modes of transportation, and opportunities most could only dream of. One thing no royal family member has proven capable of is time travel, which is why many have recently pointed out an interesting discrepancy. William indicates he was present when his wife first met the Queen, but he was not. William had a long courtship with Kate Middleton, his now-wife. The pair met in college and were friends for some time before becoming romantic. So it makes some sense that Kate and William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, had not yet met five years into their relationship.

Hello! and Kate both maintain she first met the Queen at a family wedding that William could not attend. He was abroad in Kenya attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig’s brother, when his first cousin, Peter Philips of Windsor, was married, so he sent Kate in his stead. It was quite a to-do in the press at the time, showcasing how serious the relationship was. Kate recalls meeting the queen along with many other guests.

In an interview with the BBC in 2010, Kate said, “Well I first met her at Peter and Autumn’s wedding and again it was in amongst a lot of other guests. She was very friendly, and yes, it was fine.”

However, it was William’s statement next that is still leaving people confused. He chimed in and added, “She was very welcoming. She knew it was a big day and everything was going on with Peter and Autumn, she had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come over and say hello, we had a little chat and got on really well.”

Quite a lot of information for someone who did not attend this wedding, some are saying! It is instead likely that William is recalling a different event, or even the first time he personally introduced Kate to the Queen. To be fair to William, he has a lot of cousins and a lot of events to attend. The two have been happily married for years now, and the Queen seems quite fond of Kate so, whenever they actually met, a good impression was made.

The royal family, including Kate, share a moment at a recent RAF anniversary event. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meeting the Queen is a huge honor for anyone, and certainly, if you are dating a prince. Kate’s memory is probably the more reliable one here, and William was trying to be a supportive spouse and keep the interview going smoothly.