A Georgia Lawmaker Say It’s Not An Issue If Donald Trump Used The N-Word, And Polls Show Greater Black Support

Georgia lawmaker Sen. Michael Williams says the press needs to stop debating whether Trump used the n-word, and new polls show the president's support from black voters has doubled in the past year.

A Georgia state lawmaker has insisted that he doesn’t have a big problem with Donald Trump if he really did use the n-word in the past, and despite this contentious issue, the president’s support among black voters has increased markedly since the 2016 election.

GOP state Sen. Michael Williams, who recently spoke on CNN’s New Day Saturday, explained to host Victor Blackwell that even if Trump did use the n-word in the past, this is certainly no reason to castigate him over it today and keep harping about in the press, according to CNN.

“I will always say using the n-word is wrong, and it’s bad, and should never be accepted in our society. But just because Trump might have done it years ago, not as our president, doesn’t mean we need to continue to berate him because he used it.”

Sen. Williams continued by saying that it is of course “always wrong to use that word,” but doesn’t believe that it was ever really uttered by Donald Trump. However, the Georgia lawmaker believes that if Trump did use the n-word that it is completely wrong to “hold somebody accountable for something he did years ago.”

The allegation that Trump had used the n-word originally stems from a book that was written by former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman which claimed that the president had once used the term when he was still on The Apprentice, and Newman claims that there is a recording of this to back up her claim.

Despite the allegations that Donald Trump may have used the n-word in the past, a new poll from Rasmussen Reports claims that black support for the president has nearly doubled today from what it was at this same time last year, as USA Today report.

Thirty-six percent of black voters today are ardent supporters of Trump which is up greatly from the poll that was taken last year which shows the president garnering a minuscule 19 percent approval rating. While Donald Trump originally received just 8 percent of the black vote back in 2016, this latest poll shows that black voters are rapidly warming to the president, regardless of allegations that Trump may have engaged in racist language at one point.

Conservatives were beside themselves with joy after seeing this poll and believe it bodes well for future elections, with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk stating that Donald Trump is now “breaking the Democrat party as we know it.”

Kirk then went on to add that Democrats should be frightened by this poll as it shows that Trump is clearly gaining a lot of black voters across America.

“Trump’s Black Approval is at 36 percent. If I was a Democrat I would be terrified. And it’s only going to get worse for them.”

Whether Donald Trump really did use the n-word is up for debate, but black voters would appear not to mind with his approval rating doubling with them in just one year.