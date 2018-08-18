Carol Radziwill Talks About Rumors That She’s Joining The View

After her abrupt exit from Real Housewives of New York, Carole Radziwill addressed rumors that she’s planning to join The View. According to Reality Blurb, rumors of her joining the hit daytime talk show began to swirl pretty soon after her departure from RHONY. Radziwill took to Twitter on Friday and said: “lol..how rumors start. I was having lunch with my old ABCNews pal from my days with Peter Jennings and people just start talking nonsense. I watch The View and I’ve been a guest but that is not the direction I’m heading. Stay tuned.”

Lol..how rumors start. I was having lunch with my old ABCNews pal from my days with Peter Jennings and people just start talking nonsense. I watch The View and I've been a guest but that is not the direction I'm heading. Stay tuned. ???? https://t.co/4CJZ7waOiZ — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 16, 2018

The rumors first began after noted gossip columnist Rob Shuter spoke about it on his podcast Straight Shuter. He claimed that Radziwill, who had once been a journalist with ABC News, was clamoring to be on the show now, given that co-host Sara Haines has left the show to join the third hour of Good Morning America, opposite Michael Strahan. Shuter also alleged that because The View is looking to boost viewership, Radziwill’s reality tv background could be a boon to the show that seems to have a “revolving door” of co-hosts. Shortly before Haines announced her departure, Paula Faris said she’d be exiting the show. Earlier this month, however, it was announced that Fox & Friends weekend correspondent Abby Hunstman would join the cast of The View.

In addition, Radziwill also addressed fans who Tweeted at her about her alleged feud with former RHONY castmate Bethenny Frankel.

“Carole, You sit on your JFK connections, ABC, Writer Thrown and think you are the Queen. So sorry that @ Bethenny is so much more relevant then you and your past careers,” read one tweet. Radziwill responded swiftly, saying:

“Sure, if that makes you feel better. (And it’s throne).”

Despite this, Radziwill still has fans in her corner. A fan tweeted about the allegations Frankel levels against Radziwill in the upcoming reunion show, in which she said Radzwill doesn’t support other women after she addressed her issues with Frankel in one of her blogs.

The fan tweeted: “I went and looked (not the norm for me bc the show is enough already): @CaroleRadziwill doesn’t “bash” or “mean girl” Bethenny in her blog posts. She stands up to her and her perspective on events. Kinda a different thing.”

Radzwill responded to the fan, saying that she makes that point clear on the reunion show. Part one of the RHONY reunion show airs on Wednesday, August 22nd at 9 pm on Bravo.