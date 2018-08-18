Kanye West Shares A Sexy Snap Of Wife Kim Kardashian Baring Her Backside On The Beach

Kim Kardashian has been flaunting her curves all around Miami this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even had a sexy photo shoot on the beach as she wore nothing but orange thong bikini bottoms, a white t-shirt tied up, and trendy sunglasses.

According to an August 17 report by Entertainment Tonight, the photos were seen a few days ago online, but Kanye West decided that he would repost the sexy snapshot on his personal Twitter account on Friday.

Kanye West only used emojis to caption the photo of wife Kim Kardashian’s backside. The rapper posted a face sticking its tongue out and four fire emojis on the photo of his wife.

Kim’s slimmed down figure has been making headlines for weeks now. The reality star recently revealed via her Instagram story that she weighs only 119 pounds these days.

Last month, Kardashian shared videos of her sisters, Khloe and Kendall, gushing over her tiny waist, and even revealing that it looked that the mother-of-three wasn’t eating. Kim was overjoyed by her sister’s praise, which sparked controversy with some fans.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s racy beach photos come at a time when the KKW Beauty founder has been sharing a ton of intimate photos of herself to social media, as it seems that she is really loving her new, more toned body.

Smiling on the inside A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:25pm PDT

Kardashian and West are in Miami together to celebrate the wedding of their friend, rapper 2 Chainz. However, they really haven’t been spotted together during the getaway.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was allegedly furious with Kanye West after he rapped about sleeping with all four of her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in his new song, “XTCY” earlier this month. “You got sick thoughts? I got more of em’. You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of em,” the lyrics read.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kim was not happy about the lyrics and that the rest of the family also felt upset about it because Kanye did not run it by them before releasing the track.

“Kim was livid. He did not run the lyrics by any of them before he dropped the song. It really grossed them all out. The whole family was shocked that he would sexualize them like that,” an insider revealed, adding that the rapper explained to the famous family that the song and the lyrics were “all in good fun.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not spoken out about the rumors.