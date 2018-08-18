The Sexiest Bikini Pics Of Victoria’s Secret Models On Instagram

Founded in 1977, the name Victoria’s Secret has almost become synonymous with sexy. Whether it’s their lingerie, athletic wear, swimwear, cosmetics, or particularly the Victoria’s Secret angels that model it all, the first thing most people think of is beauty. The popularity of their models drives sales as much as the products them self according to many corporate marketers. They point to the fact that when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began airing on prime-time TV in 1995, featuring some of the most beautiful and famous supermodels in the world, sales skyrocketed.

In the early years, Stephanie Seymour and Veronica Webb were the face of the brand, as can be seen at Victoria’s Secret Website. Since then, Daniela Pestova, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karolina Kurkova, Selita Ebanks, and Izabel Goulart are just a few of the world famous angels that had served, or are still serving as brand ambassadors. Plenty of beautiful models that aren’t “official angels” take part in the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows as well such as Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepool.

Many people consider Alessandra Ambrosio to be the face of Victoria’s Secret, even though she isn’t officially an angel right now. At 37, the Brazilian born beauty spent 18 years modeling for Victoria’s Secret, and was reported by Forbes to have made over $6 million modeling in a single year. Ambrosio has been one of the most in-demand models in the world during her career, working for everyone from Fendi to Prada. She is also an ambassador for National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

???????????? A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Josephine Skriver has become one of the most recognizable faces in the modeling industry at only 25 years of age. She has walked the runways over 300 times in her short career, which demonstrates how in demand she is. While she had international offers to model before she was 18, she waited until he finished school to begin her career. She is an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights, as both of her parents are members of the LGBT community as reported by The Famous People.

Yacht life. ????❤️???? A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio has the unique honor of being a Victoria’s Secret angel, and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret three times before they decided to make her angel in 2016 according to a video on YouTube. She has also appeared in music videos for Nick Jonas and David Guetta, and has a few acting credits under her belt as well.

In each year since 2010, Candice Swanepool has been cited by Forbes as one of the top 10 earning models in the world. That also coincides with the year she began modeling for Victoria’s Secret. She is heavily involved in the charity Mothers2Mothers. She is a mother of two, delivering her second child in June of 2018 with her model husband Hermann Nicoli.