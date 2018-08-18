WWE News: Full 13-Match ‘SummerSlam’ Card & Betting Odds, And Stunning Time-Lapse Video Of Rousey’s NYC Mural

Dean Ambrose may be turning heel on Sunday, and according to Vegas odds, four championships will change hands at 'SummerSlam.'

SummerSlam is just a day away, and the card for WWE’s second biggest pay-per-view of the year is stacked. Between the main card and the kickoff show, WWE SummerSlam will feature 13 matches. The good news is that wrestling fans will get their fill on Sunday night. The bad news, for some, is that the entire event is expected to last at least seven hours. While it may be hard for some fans to schedule seven hours to dedicate to SummerSlam, many WWE fans are excited about the lengthy event. Below are all 13 SummerSlam matches, as well as the Vegas betting odds for each contest.

Betting odds can be fun to look at for prediction purposes. It’s interesting to see just how much some of the WWE superstars are favored to go over, but it’s important to take the Vegas odds with a grain of salt; they tend to fluctuate greatly prior to the event, and not only are they guessing like the rest of those giving their SummerSlam predictions, they have the motive of making money.

The website 5Dimes provides the current Vegas odds for SummerSlam, and they are revealed with negative and positive numbers. Though betting odds can get a bit tricky, for the sake of our purpose, the WWE superstar with the negative number is the favored wrestler to win. The higher the number, the more they are favored. The positive number indicates that the WWE superstar is the underdog in the bout. The higher the positive figure, the more they are favored to lose. According to Vegas betting odds, four championships will change hands at SummerSlam.

In addition to the below contests, Elias is scheduled to perform one of his songs at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam Kickoff

Raw Tag Team Championship

The B-Team will defend their titles against The Revival. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are favored to win at -230, and The Revival are underdogs at +170. Considering the huge push that The B-Team has been receiving as of late, it would be hard to imagine them dropping the straps during a pre-show bout.

Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega

The WWE can sometimes be a strange place. Just one month ago, Rusev was main-eventing Extreme Rules against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, and now, he’s in a mixed-tag team kickoff match. Nothing is wrong with that contest or that spot, but some fans feel like Rusev deserves a higher spot on the SummerSlam card after main-eventing the last pay-per-view. Also surprising to some fans, Almas and Vega are favored at -185 to win the contest, and Rusev and Lana are at +145. Almas has been getting some great attention from the WWE, and a huge push is expected for the talented superstar. So, a win at SummerSlam isn’t too surprising, and it’s likely that if Rusev and Lana lose, Lana will be the one pinned.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander will defend the title against Drew Gulak for the final SummerSlam kickoff match. Vegas is calling this one close: Alexander is at -130 and Gulak sits at -110. While Cedric is expected to defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship successfully, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if the title were to change hands. If a title change were to happen, this could be WWE’s way of showing fans that the pre-show is an important event to watch, and that anything can happen.

SummerSlam Main Card

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The dominate Bludgeon Brothers will defend against The New Day. While The New Day are certainly popular with the WWE universe, most fans and pundits expect them to lose to the Bludgeon Brothers. Harper and Rowan have been given a huge push, and to drop the titles against the former tag team champions would be somewhat unexpected, though Vegas odds disagree with that statement. In another close one, The New Day are favored at -140 and the champions are at +100.

Some pundits are expecting Sanity to make an appearance during this contest, and a Sanity and Bludgeon Brothers program would likely be a thrilling one. If Sanity were to make an appearance during this bout, the championship contest may end in a no contest.

Finn Balor vs. “Constable” Baron Corbin

Will the WWE universe be treated to an appearance from the Demon King? Most fans are hoping so. These two have faced each other several times over the last couple of months, and an appearance by the Demon would give fans something new from this program. Balor is favored to win at -230, and Corbin is the underdog at +170.

United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the WWE United States Championship against Jeff Hardy. Most analysts are expecting Randy Orton to interfere in this match, costing Hardy his title opportunity. Nakamura is the heavy favorite to win at -380, and Hardy is the underdog at +260.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Arguably, this is the best current WWE rivalry. This angle and match have been building for the past two years. These two will square off on Sunday, almost two years to the date when The Miz cut his famed promo on Daniel Bryan during Talking Smack in August of 2016. These two are expected to steal the show at SummerSlam, and many fans are considering this contest their main event. Miz is favored at -140 and Bryan sits at +100.

This is a tough one to call, but Miz going over makes sense, regardless if Bryan re-signs with the WWE or not. If Daniel does re-sign, “The A-Lister” winning allows the feud to grow and continue. If Bryan doesn’t re-sign, The Miz going over makes sense, as he will remain with the company. Moreover, it’s wrestling tradition for a superstar leaving a promotion to put other talent over.

WWE

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Carmella will defend against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. While either Flair and Lynch are favored to win by most fans, many pundits feel that Carmella will retain at SummerSlam. The odds get a bit tricky here since three superstars are involved in the bout, but Vegas seemingly supports the theory that the champion will retain; Carmella is at +100, Lynch sits at +205, and Flair has the biggest odds against her at +245. Charlotte is expected to turn heel soon, and a loss at SummerSlam may feed her heel-turn.

Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins will challenge Dolph Ziggler for the title. Drew McIntyre will be in Ziggler’s corner, and the returning Dean Ambrose will be in Rollins’ corner. Both fans and pundits alike are expecting Ambrose to turn heel at some point, but time will tell if that happens at SummerSlam. A heel-turn by Ambrose would revive his dynamic rivalry with Seth Rollins, and the two could put on a series of remarkable matches, likely leading to a blow-off at WrestleMania. Regardless of the would-be heel-turn by Ambrose, “The Kingslayer” is favored to win the championship at -180, and Ziggler is favored to lose at +140.

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

If Braun loses this match in any form, Owens will win the Money in the Bank championship contract. Most analysts and fans feel that Strowman is the favored to win, but some people are expecting an upset. “The Monster in the Bank” is the heavy favorite at -290, and Owens sits at +210. Will the winner cash-in during the Lesnar and Reigns contest? It’s certainly a fun possibility to ponder.

Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss will defend the title against “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey. To no surprise, Rousey is expected to become the new women’s champion at SummerSlam. However, a few experts are predicting an upset. Natalya may turn heel or Stephanie McMahon may interfere, costing Ronda her championship opportunity. Evolution is just two months away, and the WWE may feel that Rousey winning the gold at that special all-women’s pay-per-view would mean more than her winning the title for the first time at SummerSlam. “Rowdy” Ronda is the heavy favorite at -320, and Alexa Bliss is at +240.

New York City is certainly ready for Ronda Rousey. Recently, a mural was created honoring the former UFC champion turned WWE superstar. Take a look at the stunning time-lapse video of graffiti artist BK Foxx creating the piece.

WWE Championship

AJ Styles will defend against Samoa Joe. Most pundits and fans feel that Samoa Joe’s time has finally come in the WWE and that he will be the new champion come SummerSlam. However, the Vegas betting odds disagree. Even more surprising, the odds aren’t even calling this contest that close. Styles is favored to win at -215, and Joe is the underdog at +165. We’ll have to wait and see if Joe becomes the new champion, but if Styles were to retain, much of the WWE universe would likely be pleasantly surprised.

WWE Universal Championship

Once again, the WWE universe will witness Roman Reigns attempting to topple Brock Lesnar to claim the title. There are a ton of rumors going around about this one. Lesnar’s WWE contract status is unclear, so that makes it even harder to predict what will happen. Rumor has it that he’s meeting with the WWE just hours before SummerSlam to discuss his contract, and other rumors state that he already signed a multi-year deal. Regardless, the outcome of this one should be interesting, and many fans are expecting Reigns to finally have his moment in the sun. Roman is favored to win at -230, and Lesnar is favored to lose at +170.

SummerSlam airs live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST, and the kickoff starts two hours prior at 5.