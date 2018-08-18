Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter Luna And Son Miles On Plane: ‘Not Approved Seating By The FAA’

Following a much-needed vacation, Chrissy Teigen and co. are back home in sunny California.

Over the past few weeks, the mother of two has been sharing countless photos from her trip to Bali with her husband, John Legend, and their two children — Luna and Miles. The family of four did a number of things on her trip from lounging poolside, to meeting animals, to taking cooking classes and everything in between. But now that vacation is over, Teigen and her clan seem happy to be home.

Earlier today, the model took a sweet photo of her two children as they touched down at the airport in Los Angeles. In the image, it appears as though the kids traveled in style, each on their own seat on the airplane.

Luna looks as cute as a button as she wears her hair in pigtails with matching pink bows. The 2-year-old is occupied with a remote control or cell phone and looks comfortable in a purple plaid jumper. To her right sits little brother Miles, who is decked out in a blue Nike onesie.

The 3-month-old leans back on an orange pillow and seems wide awake after the long journey home. Chrissy made light of the photo, noting that the kid’s choice in seating was not FAA approved.

“We made it home! (photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA).”

So far, the photo has earned a ton of attention from Chrissy’s 19 million plus followers with over 378,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how sweet Teigen’s two children are while countless others pointed out the children’s resemblance from their famous parents.

“OMG he is a mini John!”

“So precious your babies are,” another fan wrote.

“Love the pic, you have a lovely family. Also how crazy is it that you have to explain almost every picture so that people will not comment negatively or complain,” one more wrote.

In a recent interview with People, Teigen shared that her daughter Luna is adjusting well to being a big sister but also noted that she is definitely used to having her parents to herself so it will be an adjustment.

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself. I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

And now that the family is back home in Los Angeles, fans will certainly be seeing more photos of Chrissy and her adorable kids on Instagram.