Olivia Culpo Shares Sizzling Behind The Scenes Video In High-Cut Yellow Swimsuit

Model Olivia Culpo showed off her killer body in a high-cut one piece swimsuit on Saturday. Sharing a behind the scenes video from a photo shoot, the model flaunts every curve and her long legs in the yellow swimwear.

Standing in front of an old fence, holding onto a pole, Culpo twisted and turned in front of the cameras, showing off every inch of her tanned legs.

Wearing dark sunglasses with her wet hair down, the model rocked a neon yellow one-piece that sported slits up to her ribs, showcasing her long legs. Finishing the outfit with a gold, medallion belt, Culpo looked like she stepped off a beach in Miami, Florida.

The model shared the steamy video to Instagram on Saturday with the title “Just another day at the office!”

Earlier in the day on Friday, the business owner shared a closeup photo from the set while wearing the low cut neon swimsuit. Showing off cherry red nails and winged eyeliner, she stared into the camera.

Titling the photo “NEON wet look” followed by a green heart. Fans went crazy for the photo, excited to see more of the shoot which she shared in her Instagram story.

The Rhode Island native showed off her hidden talent while wearing the sultry suit, catching food with her mouth. She followed the video with yet another stunning photo from the shoot.

Friday was not the model’s first time with swimwear, though. The 25-year-old influencer and TV personality starred beside Hunter McGrady and Ebonee Davis in the 2018 SI Swim issue as a rookie. The three are said to be part of the “sexiest rookie classes in SI Swimsuit history, according to Sports Illustrated.

Culpo said she always wanted to model for Sports Illustrated her entire career and it was always a dream. Being chosen to model for the issue helped those dreams come true.

“I am honored to be in such great company with such an iconic brand,” Culpo said.”This was a major goal of mine because many of the women that have posed for SI have gone on to have such inspirational careers.”

The model worked hard to represent such a large and influential company that empowers women.