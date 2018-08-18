Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Step Out For A Date Night In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have arrived back in L.A. following their romantic vacation to Mexico this week.

According to an August 18 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped out in L.A. on Friday night for a date night. The couple, who share one daughter, True, together, had dinner at Hollywood hot spot, Craig’s.

Khloe’s outfit popped as she wore a brightly colored black, yellow, and white printed Versace two-piece ensemble. The outfit had a pair of high-waisted pants, with a matching top that tied in the front. Underneath, Kardashian wore a black tube top. She completed her look with a pair of black high heeled shoes.

Meanwhile, Tristan went for more casual look during the dinner date. The NBA star donned a pair of black pants, with a white t-shirt and black jacket over top. He also wore a black baseball cap and matching sneakers, and a chain around his neck.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showed off some PDA as they entered the establishment, holding hands all the way through the doors, which could be stemming from their romantic vacation earlier in the week. Sources tell the outlet that during their time in Mexico, Khloe and Tristan were “affectionate and kissing and hugging all the time.”

Khloe and Tristan hit the town! https://t.co/L42YKQxVce — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 18, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have allegedly been using their time together in L.A. and Mexico to reconnect following a stressful year, in which they welcomed a daughter and dealt with major relationship issues.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True. The pair have seemingly be working on their romance every since.

However, sources are now telling Hollywood Life that things are good between the couple, and that they may even decide to have another baby soon, especially since Thompson wants a big family with five or six children.

“Khloe loved being pregnant, but she’s the first to say how great she feels now that she’s lost the baby weight. That being said, she could find herself pregnant again soon. Tristan wants to have a big family with her. He’s been saying that since they first fell in love, that he can see them having five or even six kids. That hasn’t changed, he loves being a dad and is even more in love with Khloe now that they have True,” an insider revealed.