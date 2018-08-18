Body Found In Burning Vehicle Near Disney World Mini-Golf Course

Walt Disney World is the scene of another unfortunate event this week, with a body being discovered in a burning car on Disney property.

The victim, who is still unidentified, was found after firefighters put out a blaze near the Fantasia Gardens mini-golf course. The incident occurred at 1209 Epcot Resorts Boulevard, where both deputies and the Reedy Creek Fire Department worked together to handle the situation.

According to the Independent, the Sheriff’s office spokesperson released a statement about the event.

“Reedy Creek Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered a victim deceased inside the vehicle,” they said. “Fire Marshall, Homicide, and Sector 6 Investigators are on scene conducting an investigation. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

The body was discovered after deputies and fire marshals were called onto the scene early Saturday morning at 4:11 a.m.

Once they arrived, the fire was quickly put out and their investigation of the car began. They pulled a single body from the remains of the car, though that person’s identity has not been discovered or released yet. According to Daily Mail, homicide detectives are on-scene and working to determine how this situation unfolded.

While there have been two accidents on Disney property in the past few months, the potential of murder makes this case far more disturbing. While homicide detectives are on the scene, there is no definite proof that the death was a murder.

Along with this incident, Disney World in Florida has seen two other unfortunate incidents. Over a month ago, the Inquisitr reported the death of a Disney cast member Juan Alberto Ojeda. He was found in the area near Disney’s Pop Century resort and was an employee for the company. Reports by Fox News say that he had become “trapped under a utility vehicle that jumped a curb.”

A few days ago, another incident occurred outside Disney World, where a 61-year-old Harvest Power worker was killed in an accident. The Inquisitr reported that he had become overwhelmed by the fumes and fallen into a vat of oil. While this did not occur directly on Disney property, many people have noted its proximity to the theme park.

These are not the first incidents to occur near or on Disney grounds, but these past few months have marked a noticeable rise in accidents on or around the property. Disney has not released a statement regarding this issue, or on the death of the unnamed person in the burning vehicle.