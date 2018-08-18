Carl Frampton Vs. Luke Jackson Title Fight Is Tonight – Here’s Where You Can Live Stream The Event

Don't miss any of tonight's action, and you can expect the two to emerge from their dressing rooms when the Fury/Pianeta fight concludes.

Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland is hosting one of the most exciting nights of boxing on Saturday in its outdoor stadium. Former world heavyweight and under-card Tyson Fury will continue his comeback against Francesco Pianeta, but Fury’s and Pianeta’s 10-round boxing is not the top of the bill, according to The Sun. That honor is going to Carl Frampton and Luke Jackson, who will be duking it out in a highly-anticipated 12-round bout for the WBO Interim featherweight title.

Windsor Park has a 25,000 person capacity, and seats are expected to sell out quickly, seeing that Frampton is a local hero. The park is additionally the home field of the Northern Ireland football team.

Show Times, Channels, and Live Streaming

This epic night of fights between Carl Frampton and Luke Jackson was snagged exclusively by Box Nation. Coverage will be available on BT Sport 1 channel, which is available on Virgin 531, BT TV 408 and Sky channel. The showdown between Belfast native Carl Frampton and Aussie Luke Jackson is scheduled as the last bout of the evening. BT Sports subscribers that want to live stream the match online can do so by using the video player and the BT Sports app. You can also follow the live action with SunSport’s LIVE blog.under

Carl Frampton additionally tweeted the following.

“My interim world title challenge against Carl Frampton will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 506 from 5.00am EST. I should walk to the ring around 6:45am.”

My interim world title challenge against Carl Frampton will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 506 from 5.00am EST. I should walk to the ring around 6:45am ???????? #FramptonJackson pic.twitter.com/vgujeSxGaw — Luke Jackson (@LukeJackson) August 14, 2018

Additionally, Showtime will stream the massive Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson title fight on its Facebook page and YouTube platform at 4:00 pm EST., according to ESPN. Keep in mind, that with any live event, timings can quickly change, and this is dependant on the length of the preceding under-card bout.

Important Boxer Stats and Odds

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton

Carl Frampton, who won his first world championship back in 2014, is 31-years-old and weighs 126 pounds. Per Premiere Boxing Champions, Frampton has established a reputation as “one of the most dynamic boxers” on the face of the Earth. Frampton has boxed 174 rounds and has a KO percentage of 54 percent. If Carl Frampton takes the win and successfully defends his interim featherweight, he is self-admittedly looking towards a much bigger and brighter future in boxing. Case in point, he says has a laser focus on getting unification bouts in which he will challenge the likes of boxing giants Josh Warrington, Gary Russell Jr. and Oscar Valdez.

Odds that Carl Frampton will win over Luke Jackson are 1/33.

Luke “Action” Jackson

Outspoken Luke Jackson weighs 132 lbs and has an impressive resume, as well. The 33-year-old Jackson was born in Tasmania, Australia. He has delivered seven knockouts and received a bronze medal when he competed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. The Australian boxer turned professional back in 2013, and his match against Carl Frampton will be the first one in Europe that he’s participated in. Luke Jackson has fought in 16 bouts (16-0-0) and 91 rounds. His KO percentage is 44 percent.

Odds of a Luke Jackson win over Carl Frampton are 16/1. A loss may be particularly embarrassing to Jackson, especially after he is quoted as saying, “Carl is a very good fighter who does everything good, but I don’t honestly think he does anything great.”

Predictions on the Outcome

Although Luke Jackson thinks that beating Carl Frampton will fulfill a lifelong destiny, odds are stacked against that happening. On the other hand, odds are reportedly good, reports the Telegraph, that Carl Frampton will fulfill his dreams of a lifetime by winning the match. Carl Frampton is expected to win over Luke Jackson by a technical or actual knockout in the seventh or eighth round.