Watch Real Madrid Vs. Getafe Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

The pressure is on manager Julen Lopetegui following defeat by city rival Atlectico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

This Sunday marks the beginning of a new era for Real Madrid, with Julen Lopetegui coaching the UEFA Champions League winners in La Liga for the first time as they square off against Getafe at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday. Real Madrid hosts Getafe just a few days after a 4-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

According to Bleacher Report, Lopetegui took over Real Madrid as manager during a time of big changes for the team and its leadership. This summer, Real Madrid lost manager Zinedine Zidane, as well as all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, to Italian team Juventus.

Sports Illustrated reports that the last time the two teams met was on March 3, 2018, with Real Madrid enjoying a 3-1 victory against Getafe thanks to two goals from Ronaldo and one goal from Gareth Bale.

Lopetegui is confident in his team’s abilities despite the recent changes, Sky Sports reports.

“Right now we’re focusing on getting the best out of the squad we have which is a squad we love, we have a lot of talent and we’re going to work with it. We like the players we have and I have no doubts about the squad I have. Our players have a fantastic attitude, and people are going to see a Madrid side with a lot of talent. The important players are the ones that are here, not the ones that are not.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Real Madrid vs. Getafe match, see the streaming information at the end of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, August 19. In the United States and Canada, start time will be 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Madrid is favored to win the upcoming match against Getafe. Casemiro, who was injured in the midweek Super Cup, will likely have Luka Modric start in his place on Sunday, according to Evening Standard. Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marco Asensio are set to lead the team in the upcoming match.

To watch Real Madrid vs. Getafe matchup live stream online, access stream provided by fuboTV. Viewers are required to sign up with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial period.

In the UK, fans can watch the live stream on Eleven Sports, which is available on iOS mobile, Android mobile, and tablet apps.