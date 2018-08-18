‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Phyllis Slaps Summer Over Billy!

Phyllis hates seeing Summer act just like she did at that age.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of August 20 bring big secrets, major drama, and epic fallout in Genoa City.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived in Genoa City on Friday, and it doesn’t take too long for him to see Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). It’s quite clear that Arturo does not want Rey anywhere near him, and he wastes no time in telling Rey to leave immediately. Of course, Abby sees Rey too, and she’s right there with plenty of questions — namely who exactly is this mystery man?

Although Arturo has been in Genoa City for a while now, he still hasn’t revealed a lot of his mysterious past. It looks like Rey may very well be a part of that, and he may even be closely related to the GC contractor.

Next up, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) cannot stand what Billy (Jason Thompson) is doing at Jabot. To help her out, she’s pulled her brother, Jack (Peter Bergman) into her plans. He congratulates his sister on her devious plans, and she admits that Billy won’t know what hit him. Together they cook something up that could mean the end of Billy’s time as CEO. Their only problem is, they seem always to underestimate Billy, and this time he may surprise them.

Rey isn't the only one shaking things up in Genoa City next week on #YR! Get ready for fiery romance and family betrayal. pic.twitter.com/Cb9lqg4LWS — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2018

Now that Dark Horse owns the leasing company that Jabot is renting the “Jabotique” stores from, she hopes that Jack can help her put the heat on Billy and ruin his plans that she feels will end up being disastrous for their family company.

Speaking of heat, Summer (Hunter King) absolutely won’t give up in her quest to get Billy for herself. For some reason, she’s dead set on stealing her mother’s boyfriend. There is a deep-seated issue there, and it is something that even Summer won’t quite admit to. As she reminds Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), her mother’s cheating ways are the only reason she even exists since her father, Nick (Joshua Morrow) was an affair when Phyllis got pregnant with Summer.

Now, Summer finally managed to get Billy into her clutches after months of throwing herself at him and wearing down his firm resistance. Somehow, they end up in another lip lock. The first time she kissed him, he pushed her away, but the second time, he wasn’t so quick to put the brakes on. Phyllis finds out, and she ends up slapping Summer over her harsh words. It looks like their relationship may be damaged beyond repair.

