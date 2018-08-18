Meghan Markle’s Dad ,Thomas Just Called The Royal Family ‘Cult Like’

Meghan Markle’s 74-year-old father cannot stop continually bashing his daughter’s new family.

Thomas Markle’s estranged relationship with his daughter makes headlines almost weekly since the Duchess of Sussex’s engagement and wedding to Prince Harry.

Although set to attend the wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May, Thomas stayed home due to a reported heart attack and paparazzi scandal.

The outlandish paparazzi schemes, planned photos, and interviews continue. Recently, Thomas told the Daily Mail that during a phone call with the Royals he said, “maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad.”

Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to a 'Cult': 'Like Scientologists or the Stepford Family' https://t.co/5aVTYgNVc8 pic.twitter.com/MKYWdCLDQs — Dragmojo (@dragmojo) August 18, 2018

Markle Sr. compared the Royal Family to Scientology and “the Stepford family” in a heated interview with The Sun published on Friday. In the interview, he said the Royal Family “locks the doors” if they hear anyone talk about them and says they should speak up.

“They are cult-like—like Scientology—because they are secretive…They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear. Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them—as they won’t answer.”

Thomas was met with a wall of silence from the Royal Family and the Church of Scientology since speaking out about their “cult like” antics.

Critics say the religion, practiced by well-known celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta, is a cult. However, the Church of Scientology denies any cult allegations.

Referencing the “Stepford Family,” Thomas refers to Ira Levin’s 1972 thriller novel, The Stepford Wives. The novel focuses on suburban husbands turning their wives into brainwashed submissive robots.

Opening up about the same fear for his daughter earlier in July, he told The Sun he thinks his daughter is terrified.

“I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile—this is a pained smile.” https://twitter.com/Cosmopolitan/status/1030768868321619968

With every interview and publicity stunt Thomas engages in, it drives his daughter further and further away. Instead of stopping and apologizing, the estranged father continues to reach out to the press with outlandish interviews and over the top antics.

In his interview with the Daily Mail after a phone call with Prince Harry, Thomas said he hopes his relationship with his daughter will survive.