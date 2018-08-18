Former CIA Director John Brennan Says Trump Is ‘Drunk On Power’

Former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance was recently revoked by the President Trump, is now accusing the Commander-in-Chief of being “drunk on power,” according to CBS News.

Appearing on MSNBC‘s The Rachel Maddow Show on Friday, Brennan commented on the President’s shocking decision, saying, “The fact that he’s using a security clearance of a former CIA director as a pawn in his public relations strategy I think is just so reflective of somebody who, quite frankly, I don’t want to use this term maybe, but he’s drunk on power.”

Brennan’s response comes shortly after over 70 former top intelligence officials wrote and signed a letter that rebuked Trump’s decision to not only revoke the Brennan’s security clearance, but to also review and potentially revoke the security clearances of many other former intelligence officials. The letter also warned that President Trump is potentially threatening the security of the country by revoking security clearances of experienced former officials, who still serve the country as assets in the event of any national security emergencies.

According to The Washington Post, the White House has already drafted the necessary documents required to revoke the security clearances of other former and current intelligence officials and are only awaiting the President’s signature.

Brennan claimed that the President’s action was only done to punish the former CIA director for referring to Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “nothing short of treasonous.”

“I think this is just another example of Mr. Trump trying to frighten and intimidate others,” Brennan continued, “but I can tell you…these are not the type of people who are going to be bullied or intimidated by someone of the likes of Mr. Trump.”

“These are very frightening times,” he added, claiming that the President’s collusion with the Russian government did not come to an end on election day. Going on to claim that Trump is “trashing the reputation of the country worldwide,” he condemned the President’s “divisiveness, the incitement, the fueling of hatred and polarization,” insisting that, “This is not what this country is about.”

Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director? He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Early Saturday morning, President Trump responded to Brennan’s MSNBC interview, tweeting that Brennan will go down as the “worst” CIA director “in history.”

While speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Friday, Trump called out yet another official, Bruce Ohr of the Department of Justice. Referring to the future of Ohr’s security clearance, the President said, “I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace. I suspect I’ll be taking it away very quickly.”