Netflix To Begin Interrupting Binge Watchers Between Episodes By Testing Ads

Streaming media fans who are paying an ever-increasing rate for their Netflix subscriptions may be in for a bit of a rude awakening if they are chosen to be part of the latest streaming service focus group. According to Uproxx, some users have reported recently that their binge-watching experiences have been impertinently interrupted by unrequested advertisements pushing other original content from Netflix.

Initially reported to have been serving up unskippable ads, Netflix claims that the tested advertisements that will play for some users between episodes are actually recommendations and can be skipped.

“At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can better understand what helps members more easily find something great to watch. A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster. Since then, we have been experimenting even more with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly, and continue to learn from our members. In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested.”

Nicolas Maderna / shutterstock

According to Ars Technica, Netflix higher-ups seem to be watching the reaction to the latest test market closely — though the negative social media commentary surrounding the move has seemed to faze them little. A spokesperson for the streaming media giant indicated to Ars Technica that while they acknowledged the “chatter on social channels” — likely referring to the reddit megathreads on the matter — they were more interested in surveying how Netflix users actually interact with the advertisements in practice.

In other words, Netflix seems to believe that actions and advertising clicks are more material than social media complaints from their customer base.

The reaction on reddit to the test ads has been overwhelmingly negative, with the top comment in the most popular thread discussing the issue coming from user polengoldur, who earned over 6,900 upvotes for his contribution to the thread.

“today its 1 ad mid binge. tomorrow its 1 ad every video. soon it’ll be an ad every 5 minutes. exactly like what happened with Cable TV.”

Netflix has evolved from a mail-order DVD delivery service offering a catalog of rental titles to consumers in the late 1990s to the sixth largest internet-based company the world today according to Investopedia. From such humble beginnings in having taken over a dying Blockbuster brand and capitalizing on a new technology in DVDs, the red-and-white brand has become a recognizable force in international media sales, competing directly with the likes of Hulu and Amazon.

As of the writing of this article, Netflix shares had suffered a loss of 5.66 points or 1.76 percent since today’s opening of the NASDAQ exchange.