Melania Trump Asked The White House Kitchen To Make Healthier Meals For Overweight Donald, ‘NYT’ Reports

Donald Trump has been criticized for his poor diet and lack of exercise.

Melania Trump wants her husband to eat healthier and is enlisting the White House kitchen to make it happen.

Donald Trump is notorious for his love of fast food and ice cream, but his wife is trying to change that. A report from the New York Times claimed that First Lady Melania Trump has asked the White House kitchen to prepare healthier meals for her husband. This comes after reports that Trump subsided largely off McDonald’s and KFC during the campaign, with his lifelong love of fast food coming because it guarantees that the food is untampered.

The report noted that despite Melania’s attempts to improve his eating, Donald still prefers to have two scoops of ice cream for dessert every night.

Donald could already be curtailing his bad eating habits in other ways, however. A report from Bloomberg noted that the president has been working healthier options into his diet, including salad and soups. Trump was said to be embracing the new diet, which was introduced several months ago, and gave the impression that he feels healthier now.

Donald Trump gained quite a bit of notoriety for his poor physical health, including a controversial report from White House doctor Ronnie Jackson earlier this year that claimed Trump was 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds — exactly one pound away from being obese. Those numbers were considered dubious, with critics noting that Trump appeared to be much heavier than this, and the fact that Trump was noticeably shorter than Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, even though Trump’s listed height means he is supposedly an inch taller. That means that Trump is likely well in the range of being obese, despite the report claiming otherwise.

The report about Melania Trump’s concern for her husband’s health comes amid a number of rumors that the couple’s marriage is troubled. Departed White House adviser Omarosa said that the First Lady is counting the minutes until she can divorce her husband, and has been using her fashion choices to “punish” the president. This includes her decision to wear a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” when she made a trip to visit immigrant children held in detention centers through Donald’s zero tolerance policy.

Omarosa: Melania can't wait to divorce Trump, uses her fashion choices to "punish" him https://t.co/3wAFCl5eOD pic.twitter.com/CWTD8jHgxF — The Hill (@thehill) August 14, 2018

Despite the reports, both Donald and Melania Trump have shot down rumors that there is any trouble in their marriage. Melania did not comment on reports that she is enlisting the White House kitchen to help her husband eat better.