Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Finally Announce Engagement On Instagram With Sweet Photo

'Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,' Jonas wrote on his Instagram page.

They’re ready to walk down the aisle!

Just three weeks after it was alleged that Nick Jonas and his girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra were engaged, the couple finally broke their silence and confirmed that the rumors were in fact true. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Jonas and his parents flew to Mumbai, India this weekend to celebrate the couple’s engagement and for Nick and Priyanka’s parents to meet for the first time.

And now that the couple have reunited in Priyanka’s home country, they let their fans know that they are indeed happily engaged. Both Nick and Priyanka posted the same photo of themselves looking adoringly into each other’s eyes on their respective Instagram accounts. Jonas looks handsome in a white button-down shirt with his hair styled and a scruffy beard.

Priyanka, on the other hand, looks stunning in a sheer yellow dress with a flower pattern. She keeps the look simple yet elegant in a pair of round gold earrings and of course, her gorgeous engagement ring is front in center in the photo.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul..” Chopra wrote in the caption.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas wrote on his photo.

Thus far, both photos have received a ton of attention in just a few hours of posting. Nick’s post has earned the former JoBro 2.3 million like and 56,000 plus comments while Chopra’s image has gained over 3 million likes in addition to 75,000 plus comments.

Of course, most fans commented on the photo to gush over what a good looking couple the pair make while thousands of others simply offered their congratulations.

“Congrats 2 this beautiful couple.”

“Congratulations to you two gorgeous adorable couple! I’m happy for you two,” another fan wrote.

“May the smiles of love fill your life forever congratulations,” one more commented.

Priyanka also shared another series of photos from what appeared to be a celebration for the couple. In one of the images, both Chopra and Jonas’ parents pose together with the newly engaged pair.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings,” Chopra captioned the series of images.

Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr. also joined in the celebrations by congratulating the couple on his own Instagram page.

“So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement.”

A source recently dished to People that Nick is head over heels for the new woman in his life.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source said.

Congrats to the happy couple!