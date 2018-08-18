Halle Berry Addresses Rumors That She And Her Personal Trainer Are Dating

Halle Berry laughingly dismissed rumors that she was dating her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, as the pair appeared together in her most recent Instagram story on Friday with the hashtag #PHITtalks.

Halle and Peter ended the Instagram story in all smiles, as they answered the question “Are you guys dating?” The words “Breaking News” and “News Flash” hovered on the screen, as Halle said “News Alert!” over and over again. Halle denied that the two were dating, saying that she loved Peter and he was one of her BFFs, but that they were strictly a “fitness couple.” Peter laughed as he said they were “dating in fitness.”

Peter Lee Thomas told People in April that Halle Berry shocked him with her physical fitness and timeless beauty. “I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old.” Halle Berry celebrated her 52nd birthday on August 14.

For this week’s #FitnessFriday, Halle and Peter answered a series of questions related to yoga and meditation. In a photo posted on Friday, the pair appeared together in an impressive yoga pose, holding onto each other’s feet, balancing with arms and legs outstretched.

Halle wore a fashionably ripped sleeveless dark-colored top, with matching grey and black camo leggings. Peter was shirtless, showing off his defined chest and shredded abs.

Friday’s Instagram story opens with the pair sitting yoga-style on a low couch in front of a wall of bamboo, with Halle wearing a white sleeveless top with the word YOGA printed on it in black, and black leggings. Halle’s hair was pulled back into a low messy ponytail, revealing her luminous skin and glowing face. Peter appeared very comfortable and relaxed in a gray sleeveless top and shorts, showcasing his chiseled physique.

The fit duo went on to answer questions about yoga poses for beginners, lower back stretches, yoga books and podcasts, mindfulness, dealing with anxiety, and other topics. One question asked, “What is your spirit animal?” Halle said that a shaman told her that her spirit animals were hummingbirds and butterflies, and that she was surrounded by them in the garden she created.

In July, Halle and Peter began #PHITtalks to answer questions from Halle’s followers about her fitness routine and approaches to healthy living. On July 13, Halle posted a photo of herself leaning against Peter, the pair in stylish workout attire, with the caption stating that she and Peter received thousands of questions and would try to address them in the Instagram story series.