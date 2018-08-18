‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of August 20: A Wedding, Honeymoon, Cake Fight & Custody Battle!

New B&B spoilers promise an epic showdown between Brooke & Taylor.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 20 reveals that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) wedding will go ahead despite Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) best efforts to stop it. Not even a cake-fighting reception will douse the honeymoon fire as the bridal couple discovers a deeper love for each other. But the B&B spoilers also indicate that trouble lies ahead as Katie (Hunter Tylo) decides that perhaps Bill (Don Diamont) doesn’t deserve custody of his son, Will (Finnegan George).

Monday, August 20

Hope and Liam’s wedding day has arrived, and all the Logan sisters are present and accounted for as they once again help Hope on her big day. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will cluck over the bride. Bridget (Ashley Jones) will also return for her sister’s wedding.

Inquisitr reports that Taylor will appeal to Liam one last time to think again about marrying Hope. Dressed in black, she will fight for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Kelly’s sake, and try to convince Liam to change his mind. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will get wind of Taylor’s ploy and all hell will break loose.

Tuesday, August 21

Bill will not be invited to the wedding, and he will discuss the many reasons that Liam has decided not to invite him. Bold and the Beautiful, via Highlight Hollywood, indicates that he will make a shocking admission to Justin (Aaron D. Spears).

Hope and Liam exchange wedding vows with family, friends and his ex-wife present.

Wednesday, August 22

Taylor and Brooke will get into a catfight at Hope and Liam’s wedding reception. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that these two will fling cake and insults.

Hope is touched when Liam surprises his bride with a stay-cation honeymoon in the cabin at the Logan estate.

Thursday, August 23

B&B fans saw that Bill failed in connecting with Will last week. Now, Justin will push Bill to attend an unexpected, yet important, business meeting when Bill had previously agreed to pick up Will. It seems as if Bill will choose the business meeting over his son.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) promises Katie that he will step in as a father figure if Bill fails Will.

Friday, August 24

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope and Liam will grow closer and fall deeply in love while on honeymoon in the cabin.

Thorne will encourage Katie to seek full custody of Will in order to protect him from Bill. Katie will be emotional and torn as she makes her decision. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.