LeBron Shares Instagram Picture Of His Lunch, Fans Disgusted At The Way He Eats His Pizza

King James has a few things to learn about how to eat pizza, fans say.

LeBron James is not the GOAT of eating pizza.

The NBA superstar took to Instagram to share a picture of his lunch, artisan pizza and a glass of rose wine, but fans couldn’t help but notice the method he used to eat the pizza — with a knife and fork. Though LeBron has been one of the most polarizing players in the NBA — with fans either loving or hating him and little ground in-between — the picture had a near-universal reaction of disgust among basketball fans.

You’re supposed to hold pizza when you eat it, fans of all NBA teams agreed.

“LeBron is not welcome in New York until he shows he’s a changed man,” one Knicks fan commented on a Reddit post about LeBron’s pizza-eating strategy.

Other fans used the picture to mock the hot takes about LeBron’s abilities that have become prevalent in NBA media.

“My spurs wouldn’t even come close to eating a pizza like that, MJ would’ve eaten the whole thing in one bite. This shows LeBron is SOFT. He does NOT have the killer instinct,” another fan wrote.

so.. is no one gonna talk about how Lebron eats his pizza? ???? pic.twitter.com/zdrecrOSDg — Iciyy ™ (@IciyyV4) August 18, 2018

This isn’t the first time America has had a debate over the right way to eat pizza. In 2016, Republican presidential candidate Josh Kasich was filmed eating pizza with a knife and fork at a campaign stop, leading to plenty of criticism but also some defenders who believed that was an acceptable way to eat a slice.

Business Insider writer Josh Barro took a more pragmatic stance, saying that it’s more acceptable for someone like Kasich to eat pizza with a knife and fork given the job he has to do.

“A knife and fork are especially appropriate when you’re eating pizza on the campaign trail. Try to put yourself in John Kasich’s shoes,” he wrote. “After he ate that slice of pizza, he was going to have to go around and meet lots of people and shake hands. Maybe he thought eating with a fork would reduce the odds he would get tomato sauce on his suit, which he probably has to wear on television later. Maybe the pizza was hot and he didn’t want to burn himself. Maybe he was concerned that, if he used his hands, some photographer might snap an undignified photo of him stuffing food into his mouth.”

It could be that LeBron James doesn’t have as much experience eating pizza like the rest of us. As another Business Insider story noted, LeBron has a strict paleo-centered diet that means pizza is off-limits most of the time.