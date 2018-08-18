Ariana Grande Reveals The Surprising Way Pete Davidson Proposed To Her

The 'Sweetener' singer is happy her man didn't get too sappy when he popped the question.

Ariana Grande is thanking the heavens that Pete Davidson didn’t propose to her in a Prince Charming sort of way. In a new interview on the Zach Sang Show, the 25-year-old “Sweetener” singer revealed that she never even thought about marriage until she met the Saturday Night Live star, going so far as to admit that getting married seemed rather “pointless” to her.

“I’m not like a very traditional person so the fact that I’m getting married is something I never even saw coming. I never saw that coming, I never wanted that,” Grande said, per People. “I was like, ‘F— that, there’s no point,’ like what’s the point? Then I kind of understood it once I found the right person.”

Grande accepted Davidson’s proposal just a few weeks after they started dating in May. The pop singer revealed that she was happy her fiancé didn’t propose to her in a traditional way.

“He didn’t get on a knee, thank God. No, that would’ve been so googly.”

While she’s happily engaged, Grande isn’t in a huge rush to walk down the aisle—or take her future husband’s name.

“I feel like I’d like to just eventually be Ariana. It’s got a ring to it. I have to keep Grande because my grandpa was so proud of our name.”

The singer also revealed that she would eventually like to have three kids with Davidson.

Ariana Grande Joked That She'd Marry Pete Davidson When They First Met And Now Look Where They Are https://t.co/rMi7zuKpuP — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 17, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana Grande recently admitted that when she first met Pete Davidson on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2016 she had an instant crush on him, despite the fact that they were both in relationships with other people. The singer revealed that she crushed on the SNL comic for two years even though they didn’t exchange numbers and weren’t even in the friend zone at the time. But Davidson recently told GQ. he knew he wanted Ariana Grande to be his wife from the time he met her and that he even proposed marriage on the spot.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.’ She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.'”

Pete Davidson ultimately popped the question to the “Dangerous Woman” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond, and the lovebirds recently moved into a $16 million Manhattan apartment, purchased by Grande.

“She’s really sweet,” Davidson said of his fiancée. “She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.’ She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’ ”

Davidson, 24, also joked that the two are still learning how to adult.

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” he said. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”