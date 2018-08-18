Audrey Roloff Puts Her Amazing Post-Baby Body On Display, Fans Impressed With Her Tight Abs

The 'Little People, Big World' star has gotten into great shape less than a year after giving birth.

Audrey Roloff may be busy raising 11-month-old Ember, but the star of Little People, Big World still has time to stay in amazing shape.

Roloff shared a video with Instagram followers that showed off her new fitness clothes and her incredibly tight abs. InTouch Weekly caught the video before it disappeared from her Instagram story, and fans were impressed at how Audrey is able to stay in such great shape less than a year after giving birth.

“Wow! You look amazing after giving life to your beautiful baby!” one user wrote. “Any health and fitness tips?”

As the report noted, Audrey Roloff has been fairly overwhelmed lately, including balancing being a mom, a reality television star, and working on writing her first book.

“The past week I’ve been feeling so rundown and have been experiencing a lot of abdominal pain,” Audrey wrote in another Instagram post. “I thought it was just from [the] stress of working on the edits for our book, getting ready to travel out of town for a work trip, and Ember waking up in the night to nurse (which has been happening for the past 3 weeks…”

Audrey noted that she got some tests at the doctors, which ruled out serious conditions like strep throat — or pregnancy. That came amid rumors that the Little People, Big World star was expecting her second child in less than two years. A previous report from InTouch claimed that Audrey already made the pregnancy announcement to her entire family, and fans believed that some cryptic references on Instagram were hinting that the couple was pregnant again.

Fans of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff may only have social media to keep up with the couple from now on. Earlier this year, they announced that they would be parting ways from the rest of the family on Little People, Big World and no longer appearing on the reality show.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

But when it comes to showing off her amazing post-baby body, Audrey Roloff will always have an audience through social media.