Forget Audio Tapes, Omarosa Has A ‘Stash Of Video’ Recordings Of Trump, AP Source Claims

Trump wouldn't have seen this coming.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, in addition to having audiotapes from her time at the White House as one of Trump’s aides, also possesses a stash of video material, according to an AP source.

The former Apprentice star has caused great consternation in the White House after revealing embarrassing details from her time there in a tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which released earlier this week. During the media tour of the book, Omarosa surprised many when she released two audio tapes — one of Trump and the other of Chief of Staff John Kelly — raising fears among Trump aides that Omarosa may have more secrets in her locker.

She teased as much in the following days, with the New York Times finally confirming that Omarosa may have as many as 200 audiotapes, leading to heightened fears within the administration about just what they may contain. It led to Donald Trump severely chastizing his former employee, calling her a “crying lowlife” and a “dog” for having betrayed him.

And now an Associated Press source who is familiar with the recordings has claimed that Omarosa has a treasure trove of more information that she hasn’t released. The trove refers to a “stash of video, email and text messages and other documentation” which reportedly backs the claims made by Omarosa in her book, as well as shedding new light on WH dynamics under Trump.

Omarosa Manigault Newman also has video, emails and text messages to support her book's claims, report says https://t.co/An059Gp2q5 — Bloomberg (@business) August 17, 2018

Omarosa has maintained that she would gauge the response of Trump and the White House before she begins releasing more information. She told in separate interviews this week that she will not be intimidated by the president hours after Trump’s administration announced that it would file an arbitration action against her because she had violated a non-disclosure agreement which barred her from revealing insider information.

“I have a significant amount, in fact, a treasure trove, of multimedia backup for everything that’s not only in Unhinged, but everything that I assert about Donald Trump,” Omarosa hit back.

“I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. I’m not going to be bullied by Donald Trump.”

If Omarosa’s claims about possessing videotapes are true, which appear likely, it could cause further paranoia for an administration already engulfed in numerous controversies. Moreover, it raises the possibility that other White House staffers might also have recorded Trump in secret and might be continuing to do so, especially as Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen had also released audio tapes.

Only time will tell what Omarosa’s video recordings reveal, but Trump’s troubles are mounting every day now.