‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Fri. August 17: Taylor Reminds Brooke Of Hope’s Conception, Steffy Warns Ridge

Taylor was quick to point out that Hope didn't have much of an example in Brooke.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, August 17 reveals that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continued their conversation about her attending Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) wedding. As far as the good psychiatrist was concerned, Hope was emotionally abusing Steffy by expecting her to watch the father of her child marry someone else. Steffy asked her mother if she could support her without causing a scene, but Taylor couldn’t promise her that.

In the meantime, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) had also just found out that Steffy and Taylor would be attending the wedding. She was not pleased because she believed that Taylor was a loose cannon. Nevertheless, Hope stuck to her guns and insisted that they were coming, according to She Knows Soaps.

Brooke called Taylor and wanted them to meet. She agrees and tells Steffy that this conversation has been coming for a long time. Steffy is uneasy about the entire situation.

Back at the Logan cabin, both Liam and Hope have news for each other pertaining to the wedding. He tells his bride that Wyatt will once again be his best man, while she tells him that Steffy agreed to come to their wedding. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Liam seemed concerned about Steffy’s wellbeing. He said, “I’m trying to imagine how difficult that would be for her, having to sit and watch us exchange vows.” However, Hope believes that it is a step in the right direction, and the three of them needed to put aside their differences. Liam hoped that she was correct.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrived at Steffy’s house and she quickly updated him that Taylor and Brooke were meeting. He is especially worried about the situation when he finds out that his ex-wife and his daughter would be attending the Spencer-Logan wedding.

Steffy calls Ridge for help when Taylor agrees to have a meeting with Brooke. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OLjDYK303e #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JCZTWLaBMF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 17, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful fans were not disappointed by the showdown between the two old rivals, Brooke and Taylor. Taylor accused Brooke of egging her daughter on to steal her man. She also brings up Hope’s conception. B&B fans will remember that Hope is Deacon Sharpe’s daughter and that at the time that she was conceived, Deacon was married to Bridget (Ashley Jones), Brooke’s oldest daughter. Brooke had had an affair with her own son-in-law! Taylor also reminds Brooke of how she threw herself at Ridge, who was also her husband at the time. She said that Hope didn’t exactly have a good example in Brooke.

Brooke couldn’t believe how Taylor was bringing up her past and shouted, “How dare you!” The two continue to bicker, with Brooke firmly believing that Liam had made his choice and they all needed to respect it. She wanted Taylor and Steffy to stay away from the wedding because it would cause Steffy more harm than good to attend. She also warned Taylor against causing a scene. Taylor assured Brooke that she and Steffy would be going. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.