‘DWTS’: Peta Murgatroyd Gushes Over Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy With Sweet Instagram Post

Peta opened up about “lovin' on the sexiest guy in the room"

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd is gushing over husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on social media. The star couldn’t help but gush over her man while sharing a new photo of the twosome together on Instagram on August 16 where she made it pretty clear that they’re still going strong after six years of dating and a year of marriage.

Murgatroyd made her feelings for her husband very clear in the post showing the twosome walking the red carpet together, where she revealed that they had a “beautiful” night together.

“Beautiful night last night at the @industrydanceawards,” Peta wrote on the social media site, before telling her more than 804,000 followers that she spent much of her night “lovin on the sexiest guy in the room @MaksimC”. The dancer then added a heart emoji to her post.

The sweet snap showed the loved-up couple, who married last year after they first started dating in 2012, cuddling up together on the red carpet.

Maksim was looking dapper in a pink suit with a black shirt, while Peta matched her husband’s fun shade with pink shoes as she wore a dark green satin shirt with striped trousers as they both attended the Industry Dance Awards together this week.

As Inquisitr previously reported, it was just earlier this week that Peta first gave fans a glimpse at her family life by sharing a photo of herself getting ready for the big dance awards with her and Chmerkovskiy’s 1-year-old son Shai.

Murgatroyd captioned the sweet photo by calling her baby boy her “favorite little human.”

The DWTS star previously opened up in the September issue of Health Magazine about how she and Maksim keep their relationship fresh now that they’re parents.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Peta shared that she and her husband have had to make a conscious decision to make more time for one another ever since they welcoming little Shai into the world in January 2017.

“With a toddler, you have to carve out time for your husband,” she said, admitting that making sure she and Chmerkovskiy spend some quality time together is something she’s “needed to work on” since becoming a mom for the first time last year.

“[Maksim] has told me at times, ‘I don’t feel like you’re giving me all of you right now,'” she explained of her fellow DWTS pro.

“It is such a touchy subject, and I know many couples go through this. When I wake up, my mind is immediately on Shai when it used to be immediately on him,” Murgatroyd added of how her and Chmerkovskiy’s relationship has changed.

Peta then told the outlet that “any alone time means the world to us, where we can grab lunch and then maybe see a movie.”