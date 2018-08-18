Giuliana Rancic Celebrates Birthday Feeling ‘Blessed’ As She Posts Sweet Photo Of Her And Her Mom

On Friday, television personality Giuliana Rancic celebrated her 44th birthday and took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and her mom on her 10th birthday.

In Rancic’s birthday photo, she is cuddled up to her mom with their faces pressed together as they both smile for the camera. She added a long caption in which she talks about how much she’s always loved birthdays and how the obstacles in her life have taught her to appreciate them more. She goes on to talk about how she feels blessed to be surrounded by family and friends as she celebrates her big day and how thankful she feels to be able to “see another day and have lived another year.”

“So I will spend today like I do every August 17, feeling happy, thankful and blessed with a great big smile on my face, just like this one on my 10th birthday,” she writes in the post.

The caption ends with her thanking her fans for the birthday wishes.

The comments section of the post is filled with fans wishing Rancic a happy birthday and expressing their appreciation for her.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday, Giuliana! You’ve always been an inspiration!”

Another comment read, “Happy and blessed Birthday to you Giuliana! That is the sweetest photo of you and your sweet Mama!”

One fan was even moved to tears by Rancic’s post.

“Happy Birthday!! Your post brought tears to my eyes. I’m going to smile on my next birthday all day. Thank you for reminding me how blessed I am…”

Rancic, who was co-host of the nightly entertainment news show E! News from 2005-2015, is set to return to the show in September of this year, according to Variety. She will also continue with E! as co-host on their Live From the Red Carpet show, where she recently covered the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Executive vice president of E! John Najarian expressed his excitement at welcoming Rancic back to E! News.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News.”

Rancic also commented that she was looking forward to co-hosting the show again.