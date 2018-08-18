Vanessa Hudgens Sports An Orange Bikini While Drinking From A Blender

Vanessa showed off her bikini body while drinking a frozen margarita straight from the blender.

Vanessa Hudgens donned a bright orange bikini while celebrating boyfriend Austin Butler’s birthday on August 17. Daily Mail reports that the High School Musical star was showing off her toned body while wearing a fun two-piece in a snap she shared with her millions of followers on Instagram while she joked about drinking margaritas straight from the blender.

Hudgens posted two snaps to her account which showed her revealing her bikini body in her swimwear while also keeping warm in a long orange, brown, and black coat.

But while the actress and singer may have been covering up a little more in the coat, her toned body and impressive abs could still be seen peeking through her ensemble as she posed with her drink in the kitchen.

“When u find yourself drinking frozen margaritas out of the blender lol cause it’s your mans birthday of course,” Hudgens told her 29.1 million followers on the social media site, adding four celebratory emojis to her caption in celebration of Austin’s 27th birthday.

But when she wasn’t enjoying a drink and donning her bikini for her boyfriend, Vanessa was using the social media site to share a sweet tribute for her man as he celebrated his birthday this week.

Hudgens shared a sweet photo of the twosome sharing a kiss while referring to Butler – who she’s been dating since 2011 – as her “best friend” on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and my love @austinbutler,” she captioned the kissing photo, with a red heart, heart eyes emoji and a rose.

“I’m a lucky lady except for when we’re playing chess. Then I’m not so lucky. Lol,” she then joked.

Vanessa has spoken about how she gets her incredible bikini body in such amazing shape in the past, having made no secret of how hard she works to lead a healthy lifestyle through diet and fitness.

Last year, the star revealed how she’d lost 10 pounds in an interview with Women’s Health.

She told the health magazine that she increased her intake of fats but cut down on the carbs to drop the weight.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“When I ate carbs, I would get that dip in the afternoon, where I felt really sluggish. When I’m off them, my energy stays consistent throughout the day,” Vanessa explained of her diet change, adding that she exercises with yoga and spinning classes.

“I don’t consider it fitness,” Hudgens said, stating that it’s actually “more like therapy for me.”

The latest bikini snap the Spring Breakers actress shared with her fans came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Vanessa soaked up the summer sun in another two-piece bikini while on a yacht in Miami.