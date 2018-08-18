‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: John & Marlena’s Wedding Takes A Shocking Turn

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that there will be a ton of drama surrounding John and Marlena’s wedding.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans are in for a very dramatic week ahead. The newest weekly preview for August 20-24, 2018 shows that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) are looking forward to their big day, but it will definitely not go as planned.

The preview shows John and Marlena standing at the altar, and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) set to marry them. The ceremony looks elegant and perfect, as the guests are happily seated. However, the preview then shows the drama that lies ahead for the wedding.

The scene cuts to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), hitting a woman at the wedding. The woman is seemingly Kristen DiMera, who has been portrayed by actress Eileen Davidson off and on for years but is now being played by actress Stacy Haiduk. It seems that the actress will pull double duty as both Kristen and Susan for her upcoming stint on the soap.

The Days of Our Lives preview also shows Susan stabbing a bridal image, and a man with his face bandaged shocking wedding guests as he interrupts the ceremony. Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and his wife, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), are also returning to Salem for the wedding.

The clip gets even more intense when Sami Brady and Kristen DiMera are seen pointing guns at one another as the video promises that “someone won’t be going home.” Just then, a gunshot rings out and the wedding guests look like they’ve gotten the shock of their lives.

“You’re invited to a week-long wedding event, as only Days can deliver. Special guests are dropping in, but someone won’t be going home,” the preview states. The promo also promises that the wedding will be a “week-long event,” which means that fans will likely only be seeing storylines that having something to do with John and Marlena’s wedding for the majority of the week.

The couple will likely put the finishing touches on their wedding plans, celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties, and seemingly have to deal with some major drama from their guests, both invited and uninvited, before the conclusion of the wedding week.

However, Days of Our Lives promises that someone may not be alive when it’s all said and done, and with Sami Brady back in town, anything is possible.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.