‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Seemingly Confirms She’s Back With Chris Lopez Via Social Media

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been fueling rumors that she and her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, are back together.

According to an August 17 report by The Hollywood Gossip, it seems that Kailyn Lowry may have finally confirmed the speculation about rekindling her romance with Chris Lopez via her Instagram story.

The report reveals that the Teen Mom 2 star kicked off the rumors when she revealed that she and Chris were going to have a joint birthday party for their baby boy, Lux, 1. Kailyn later shared a photo of herself with Chris and Lux on the special day.

This week, Kailyn Lowry also posted a sweet video of her oldest son, Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera, excitedly walking into her newly redecorated bedroom. In the caption for the video, Kail thanked Chris, which confused many fans.

“Why did Chris help with Isaac’s room?” one social media user asked. “I guess the better question is why wouldn’t he have helped,” the Teen Mom 2 star replied, seemingly revealing that Lopez did help her makeover Isaac’s bedroom.

However, the most shocking clue came when one of Kailyn Lowry’s followers asked what her sex life was like. “Only if it’s w you babyyyyy,” she replied and tagged Chris Lopez in the post.

Meanwhile, when Chris was asked the same question, he answered much differently, claiming that his sex life was “damn near non-existent.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry has seemingly never gotten over her relationship with Chris Lopez, and even revealed that he was her first “true love,” despite her relationship with Jo Rivera, and her marriage to Javi Marroquin, both of which produced sons, Isaac and Lincoln.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people. But this is my life. This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in a blog post back in June.

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Kailyn struggle in her relationship with Chris, whom she claimed was very absent during much of her pregnancy with little Lux.

She has also spoken out in the past about Lopez not regularly seeing his son, and has even referred to him as an Instagram parent, who posts photos on social media to look like an involved father, but is really not.