Woman Says Friend ‘Asked’ To Be Pushed Off 60-Foot Bridge That Resulted In Broken Ribs, Punctured Lungs

Jordan Holgerson, who suffered serious injuries, said her friend Taylor should be sent to jail.

A video captured a horrifying moment as Jordan Holgerson, 16-years-old, teetered on the side of a 60-foot bridge deciding whether she should risk a jump into the waters below. Someone in the background can be heard saying “1, 2, 3,” as Jordan says “No, I won’t go in there.” Someone taunts her, “Well she’s saying no.” Jordan responds, “Well, no,” as she nervously rubs her hands together. However, before the teenager has a chance to decide what to do, Taylor Smith, 18-years-old, shoved the girl off the bridge. Jordan can be seen flailing her arms as she screamed and fell.

Since the August 7th incident at Moulton Falls Regional Park, the person who pushed Jordan has been identified as Taylor. She explained her side of the story, as detailed by the BBC.

“[Jordan] wanted to jump and she was scared, and she had asked me to give her a push.”

However, the matter is complicated and made more serious by the severity of Jordan’s injuries. In addition to breaking six ribs, she had punctured lungs and other internal injuries.

While Taylor says that Jordan initially forgave her for pushing her, it seems that Jordan is no longer feeling so accommodating. The latter would like to see her friend be sent to jail, and explained her thought-process.

“Well at first I didn’t really want Taylor to get in trouble, but now that I’ve thought about it more, I’m kind of wanting her to sit in jail and think about at least what she did.”

The 18-year-old is at least facing her consequences head-on, saying that “I accept whatever the prosecutor thinks is best for me considering I caused not only bodily harm but emotional trauma as well…. But i just hope for the best, and I’ll accept whatever the prosecutor, I guess, gives me.”

According to Taylor, the two girls have been “pretty close” for years. And although the incident was horrible, she still has hope that one day they can be friends again, according to Time.

The prosecutor’s office will charge Taylor with one count of reckless endangerment. The longest sentence that she could face is apparently a year in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000, reported the Daily Mail.

The video recording also reveals some dialogue between the two before the push. Taylor at one point told her, “I don’t care. I’d jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you.” It’s unclear who was the one that helped Jordan from the waters after she fell, as more details are likely to emerge during court proceedings.