Kylie Jenner Is Not Worried About Travis Scott Cheating, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, may have been involved in a cheating scandal with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, but Kylie is allegedly not worried about the father of her child, Travis Scott, being unfaithful.

According to an August 17 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is solid. Sources tell the outlet that Travis is completely smitten with Kylie, and that he doesn’t play games when it comes to their relationship.

“Travis makes Kylie feel secure in ways that no other boyfriend ever has before, he makes her feel like the most amazing and beautiful woman in the world, and there’s no games with him.”

In addition, Kylie Jenner isn’t worried that Travis Scott will stray, because she never sees him even look at another woman. The sources goes on to reveal that Scott also doesn’t comment on other females, and is constantly telling his girlfriend how lucky he feels to be with her.

“Kylie never feels like Travis is checking out other girls, and he never makes comments about how hot other chicks are, or how great some girl looks wearing something, his attention is always on Kylie 100 percent, and he always makes her feel like a total queen. Travis is always telling Kylie how lucky he is to be with her, and he’s always paying her compliments and telling her how beautiful she is,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Kylie Jenner claims that Travis Scott is the opposite of the reality star’s former boyfriend, Tyga, who made Jenner feel like she wasn’t good enough during their relationship.

“He’s like the opposite of Tyga who always made Kylie feel like she wasn’t pretty or sexy enough. With Travis, Kylie is never left in doubt that she’s the center of his world, and she trusts him totally. Their relationship is so strong and healthy. She’s never felt so completely loved and cherished,” the insider dished.

As many fans will remember, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February. The couple hadn’t been dating long when pregnancy rumors began to circulate. However, neither Kylie nor Travis spoke out about the rumors.

Kylie’s pregnancy was officially announced in February after Stormi had already been born. In the announcement, Jenner claimed that she had wanted to keep the pregnancy quiet and personal, but shared a video of some special moments throughout the nine month period.