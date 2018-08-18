Kim Kardashian Has A Wardrobe And Makeup Malfunction Wearing A Revealing Outfit In Miami

Kim Kardashian stepped out in Miami looking toned and tan. However, she may have showed off a bit more than she bargained for during the outing.

According to an August 17 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian hit the town on Friday night wearing a revealing neon yellow outfit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a one-shoulder crop top and a matching midi skirt with a very high slit to show off her toned legs. Kim even arrived in a brightly colored jeep that matched her outfit, driving herself through the city.

However, during her night out, Kim’s skirt gaped open to give the photographers, and fans, a look at what was underneath, which included neon green underwear as well as a streaky looking spray tan/bronzer job.

Kim Kardashian wore a wet look in her hair, which was styled in long, loose waves, falling to her tiny waist. The mother-of-three had her mane parted down the middle, and wore only one solo ring on her hand during the outing, in which she looked bronzed from spending time at the beach.

Kardashian showed off her outfit of the day via her Instagram story, which revealed that she had an assistant apply lotion to her tan legs. Kim is currently in Miami for a bit of a vacation before she and her husband, Kanye West, attend rapper 2 Chainz’ wedding on Saturday.

The ceremony is set to take place at Villa Casa Casuarina, where late fashion designer Gianni Versace once lived. Kim and Kanye are among the 75 guests invited to the nuptials.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently took some heat from fans online after she posted a set of videos to her Instagram story where her sisters, Khloe and Kendall, were seen going crazy over how skinny the reality star looks, even claiming that she didn’t eat to achieve her tiny waist.

Kim’s reaction to being told that it looks like she’s not eating was joyous, which rubbed many fans the wrong way. In the videos, Kardashian claims that she was down to 119 pounds, and now sources are telling Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner is looking at her older sister for some fitness inspiration.

“Kylie is getting major body inspiration from her big sister, yet again. Kim has always been a great role model and paved the way for everything Kylie has accomplished in life. Kylie agrees with the sisters that Kim looks sexier than ever, so she has been trying to replicate Kim’s routine,” an insider close to the reality star revealed.