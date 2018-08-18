Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Figure In Spandex While Running Errands In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting her recent split from Younes Bendjima get her down. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted looking fit and tan while running errands in L.A. on Friday.

According to an August 17 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing a light colored tank top and maroon Adidas spandex shorts while out and about on Friday. The mother-of-three carried her car keys, a coffee, and a black back pack as well. She donned white sneakers and reflective sunglasses to finish off the casual and comfortable look.

The outlet reveals that Kourtney had just finished a workout session when she was photographed heading to her car, and that the oldest Kardashian sister looked amazing while doing so.

“Kourtney thinks she is the best-looking mom while Kim works hard to be the sexiest one in the family,” an insider said of Kourt’s outlook on her family’s dynamic.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney Kardashian’s split with Younes Bendjima was announced just last week, but the reality star seems to be handling the breakup just fine. She’s been spotted out shopping at the mall with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and even partying the night away at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash since the split.

Kourtney takes Friday! ???? A post shared by Queen Kourtney (@kourtneyperfection) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian is said to be in a “good place” following her split with Bendjima, and that she had prepared herself for a breakup due to the fact that the pair were having problems for weeks before calling it quits.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart,” an insider told E! Online.

However, the breakup was a bit harder than it needed to be for Kourtney Kardashian, who was allegedly stunned to see photos of Younes Bendjima showing PDA with former Hooters waitress-turned-model Jordan Ozuna on the same day that their split was announced in the media.

Kourt was said to be hurt by the photos. However, she has already moved on from her romance with Younes, and has even allegedly cut off all contact with him to avoid any more drama.

“Of course the photos were upsetting and embarrassing to Kourtney, but she’s in a good place right now and ready to move on. She was upset for a moment and then got over it,” the insider added.