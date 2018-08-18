Watch England Vs. India Cricket 3rd Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England look to seal their five-match Test cricket series against India with a victory at Trent Bridge, which would give the hosts an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

England has a chance to seal a series victory in their epic, five-Test battle against the world’s ICC number one ranked side, India, as they open up the first day of play at historic Trent Bridge cricket ground. The third Test will live stream on Saturday.

England holds a 2-0 series lead after a first-Test thriller that came down to the wire, and a far more dominant second Test win at Lord’s. England crushed the visitors by 159 runs, as CricInfo reported, led by a first-inning 137 off of 177 bats by Chris Woakes, and a dominant nine-wicket for 43 runs, 25.2 over performance by 36-year-old veteran swing bowler Jimmy Anderson. Anderson played in the 140th Test of his 15-year career, which has seen him claim an England-record 553 Test wickets.

England makes one major change coming into the third Test, with 27-year-old all-rounder Ben Stokes returning to the XI just four days after his acquittal in a trial over his involvement in a pub fight last year, as the Times of India reported. England’s man of the match from the first Test, Sam Curran, has been dropped from the home side.

“It’s probably the toughest call I’ve had to make as Test captain,” Captain Joe Root told the BBC. “Ben is a proven performer for us for a long period of time and he also played exceptionally well at Edgbaston. He’s in a really good place to go out and play for England.”

All-Rounder Ben Stokes returns to the England side after winning acquittal in a criminal trial over a bar brawl. Rui Vieira / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third and possibly decisive Test in the five-match series between England and India, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, August 18, at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham England.

In India, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans will need to get up early — or stay up late — to watch the third Test match live stream at 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Pacific.

Reeling after the pair of defeats, India is expected to play their 38th lineup in the 38 Test matches captained by Virat Kohli. The team is dropping the struggling Dinesh Karthik, who has tallied only 21 runs in four innings during the England series, and will replace him with 20-year-old Rishabh Pant, making his much-anticipated Test debut, according to Times of India.

Watch a preview of the third Test pitting England against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the video below, courtesy of ITV Sports.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India third Test cricket match of 2018 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket. To access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the third Test should check out Sony Liv.

To watch a live stream of the international Test cricket action in the pivotal match of the five-match England vs. India series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening ODI match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.