‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Says Her Baby Girl, Stella, Could Have Died From Recent Health Scare

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is opening up about a worrisome health scare her youngest daughter, Stella, had previously, and reveals just how serious it was.

According to an August 17 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Briana DeJesus says that her daughter was at the hospital on Thursday, revealing that things quickly got serious.

“Stella was sick a week prior with a fever of 104,” Briana explained, adding that her daughter was later having trouble moving her left arm. “I thought maybe she had an accident at daycare,” the Teen Mom 2 star stated, adding that an MRI showed there was fluid in the baby’s joints.

While at the hospital, a doctor told Briana DeJesus that little Stella had gotten a painful infection called septic arthritis.

“The doctor said nobody really knows how one gets it. A simple bug bite or scratch can open up flesh and bacteria can travel,” she said.

DeJesus says she was “in tears” after learning her daughter’s diagnosis, and that she would need surgery.

“She was under sedation for four hours and I couldn’t do anything but just wait,” Briana stated, adding that she is “happy” that she “trusted” her gut and took her daughter to the hospital.

“I would tell parents to pay close attention and if something doesn’t look right, take your babies to get checked. I’m glad I did and that my baby is home, safe and recovering,” the Teen Mom 2 star said, adding that if she didn’t take Stella to the hospital right away, the infection could have gotten worse and even killed her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Briana DeJesus is often involved in drama while on Teen Mom 2. The mother-of-two previously dated her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s former husband, Javi Marroquin, which led to many problems among the cast members.

When she and Javi eventually split, Marroquin later announced that he and his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, were expecting a baby together, which Briana said she was glad wasn’t her baby.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best. I don’t wish it was my baby,” Briana DeJesus said of Javi Marroquin’s big baby news. “All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Meanwhile, Javi also shares a son, Lincoln, with Kailyn, and has caused more than his fair share of controversy on Teen Mom 2 as well.