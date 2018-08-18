Duchess Meghan’s Dad Is Not Starting A Clothing Line, As Samantha Lied About It To Make A Point

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha claimed on Twitter that her dad was starting a clothing line, but now she's saying it was just a 'joke.'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, is taking things to the next level by supposedly misleading the media on purpose. Although Samantha was the one to “report” on Thomas’ new clothing line, she also walked back the announcement and claimed that it was all in done to expose the media, reported Vanity Fair.

“I joked about my father #thomasmarkle starting a new #clothing line, and it went VIRAL LMAO. Just an example of the #media running with a story that they didn’t verify at all. I did this to prove that the media prints anything! Stop being gullible, peeps!”

The original tweet by Samantha didn’t sound like a joke, as she declared, “So excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men! Will keep you posted!”

The Insider noted that Thomas hadn’t confirmed the news. After many people criticized the dad’s move to allegedly try his chances with the fashion world, Samantha even defended him and said he was an “international fashion guru.”

“My dad does not need to STFU. As an international fashion guru he needs to start his own line of hoodies for older men!”

Perhaps it’s true that Samantha wanted to expose the media’s willingness to take her tweets and run with them. Vanity Fair even admitted that “it may be time to treat [Samantha] like the president and fact-check her tweets.” But it was done at the expense of her father, who’s already received much ridicule and scorn for his behavior since before the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle's half-sister said their father Thomas Markle is getting into the menswear business. https://t.co/qTS3nkCQTL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 15, 2018

The half-sister’s Twitter is reportedly private now, but many media outlets have access to her account. This whole incident shouldn’t come as a huge shock, considering that Samantha has been stirring up trouble for a while. The huge photo scandal involving Thomas and staged photos was reportedly her idea to begin with. It’s unknown if Samantha also received some of the proceeds from the big sale, but one thing’s for sure. It set the stage for a public and humiliating fallout between Meghan and her dad.

@jasumgurlie not too bright. Thinks Thomas Markle Sr started clothing line? ???? Seriously girl? What planet ya been living on? ???????????? BOOM goes the mic for @SammyMarkle64 proves this lady still gots it. Well played lady???????????? pic.twitter.com/YydX5PYplQ — The FUGLY Posts ???????? (@camilla_beckman) August 16, 2018

Plus, Meghan allegedly asked her dad to stop speaking to Samantha because she was speaking badly about her to the press. Thomas declined to do so, saying that there’s no way he could choose between his two daughters.

Samantha has been one of the biggest and loudest critics of the duchess. She recently called Meghan “a greedy arrogant, deceitful fake humanitarian,” according to the Inquisitr.