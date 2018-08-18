Kelly Ripa Rips Fans Who Accused Her Of Getting A Nose Job, Veneers

Kelly Ripa had some spicy words for two people who accused her of getting a nose job and veneers on Instagram. It all started when Ripa posted a “Flash Back Friday post” which showed side-by-side comparison photos of her and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“Double #fbf before I discovered that I needed a stylist and had a GOOD side,” Ripa wrote in the caption.

The self-deprecating post looks like it was meant to lightly poke fun at the huge strides that Ripa has made in her style game. But two Instagram users inserted some negative energy with the claim that the morning show host had gotten a rhinoplasty and veneers.

But Kelly Ripa set them straight.

“I’m going to tell you right now,” she wrote, tagging the person who made one of the comments. “No nose job, and no veneers. I would be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys sure do know how to make a girl feel special.”

Those accusatory comments aside, a lot of the feedback in the comments under the photo was positive.

“You BOTH got BETTER looking as you got older…stunning.maybe there is hope for me lol,” one person wrote.

“You’re a beautiful couple regardless of which side or stylist,” another one of her Instagram followers commented.

Ripa has been open about the cosmetic procedures that she’s done in the past. As an article in New Beauty reports, she admitted that she gets botox done in the comments of another Instagram post 10 months ago. This one was made on her husband’s Instagram account.

“The coat is from Isabel Marant for anyone who’s asking, but it’s a couple of years old,” she wrote in the comments, after thanking commenters for their kind words about her appearance. “And for everyone saying such nice things, I just got Botox on Friday, and you just can’t beat fresh Bo.”

According to New Beauty, Ripa has also credited exercise and eating healthy with helping her to stay camera-ready. But she’s not afraid to say that Botox helps a great deal when “all else fails.”

“I try to drink water but I prefer wine, and when all else fails, I get Botox injected right here, right into my forehead, as much as possible.”

In the same interview, she hilariously called the doctor who gives her the Botox injections, “her real husband.”

She also came clean about the dark side of the injections in 2016 when she told a story about getting some bad Botox which took away her ability to smile for some time.

So, if she’s this honest about getting Botox then it’s pretty safe to say that she wouldn’t hide a nose job or veneers if she had them. That adds a lot of credibility to the epic “clap back” that she delivered today on Instagram.