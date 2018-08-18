Ben Affleck Seen Having Dinner With Playboy Model After Rumored Split With Lindsay Shookus, ‘Page Six’ Reports

Affleck, who turned 46 on Wednesday, was reportedly seen on Thursday at a Malibu restaurant with 22-year-old Shauna Sexton, according to multiple reports.

Reports are suggesting that Ben Affleck and his girlfriend of more than one year, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, might have quietly broken up in recent weeks, as the Justice League actor was reportedly seen earlier in the week with another woman at a Malibu restaurant: Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

According to Page Six, Affleck was spotted with Sexton at Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu on Thursday night, one day after he celebrated his 46th birthday with his three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner. The gossip site added that Affleck and Shookus haven’t been seen together in public since July, which struck its sources as strange, as Shookus is reportedly believed to be in the Los Angeles area for work.

“If your boyfriend is seen with a Playboy model out in public at dinner, then I’d say Ben and Lindsay have been split for a while,” said one of Page Six’s sources.

A separate report from TMZ included photos of Affleck and Shauna Sexton taken during their alleged date. Affleck stood out for his “very casual single-guy look,” as he showed up at Nobu Malibu in a T-shirt, jacket, and jeans. Sexton, who was Playboy’s Miss May 2018, was outfitted in a figure-flattering nude dress and black heels and appeared to be walking behind Affleck when she was photographed.

TMZ added more specifics on the rumored Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus split, writing that the couple was last seen together in public on July 22. The publication also noted that a moving van was spotted outside Affleck’s Pacific Palisades mansion on August 9. It was unclear, though, if there was someone who was moving in or moving out of the home at that time.

Per the Daily Mail, Shauna Sexton is a 22-year-old native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who made multiple appearances on Playboy after she was named Miss May 2018. When interviewed as the publication’s Playmate of the Month, Sexton described herself as a full-time veterinary technician who started in her field when she was only 16. She also said that she was “very much single” at the time of the interview, and looking for a potential partner who’s “able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short.”

As of this writing, neither Ben Affleck nor Lindsay Shookus has provided any updates on the status of their relationship. Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married in 2005, separated in 2015 and filed for divorce two years later, though the now-estranged couple has yet to finalize their divorce, according to the Daily Mail.