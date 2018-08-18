Michelle Wolf’s Talk Show Canceled By Netflix After Only 10 Episodes

After a strong start, the show was unable to maintain the viewership the streaming service had hoped for.

Less than three months after its May 25 debut, Michelle Wolf’s The Break with Michelle Wolf has been cancelled by Netflix. The last episode of the show’s first season aired on July 29. Despite its large draw on the heels of Wolf’s much-talked-about routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April, it seems it didn’t maintain the audience size the streaming service had hoped for, Deadline reports.

Prior to The Break, Michelle Wolf had worked as a writer and creative contributor on both Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, but it was her appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that really thrust her into the limelight. With a routine that included some sharp jabs at White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other Republicans, she rattled some and amused others. There were reports that certain personalities present were so offended by the things that Michelle Wolf said at the dinner that they left. Some of her attacks on Sarah Sanders that night had many seeking retribution on Wolf.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Sanders has admitted that she still feels the sting of some of Wolf’s statements about her that night.

Wolf also attacked Sanders’ southern heritage in a way many found offensive.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

Fox News reports that Wolf also attacked President Trump’s daughter Ivanka during one of her Netflix shows — making some crude comparisons between Ivanka and vaginal mesh — and later saying she’s “like that birth control Yaz. At first, it seemed like you’d be really cool and helpful but you need to be immediately recalled.”

Before her show launched on Netflix, she touted its content as including “the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV.”

Much of her content — like an Independence Day segment that included a parade celebrating abortions and a video in which she impersonated Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, going on to compare ICE to ISIS — especially ruffled conservatives.

Michelle Wolf has not yet commented on the cancellation or her plans for the future.